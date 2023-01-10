Read full article on original website
Related
Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
Comments / 0