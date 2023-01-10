Look: Pat McAfee Offers Interesting Tuesday Update On Aaron Rodgers

Pat McAfee, fresh off an interesting performance during last night's national championship, offered an interesting tidbit today about Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking on his program, The Pat McAfee Show , the NFL alum noted that Rodgers wouldn't appear on his show. And the reason provided was interesting.

"There will be no Aaron Rodgers Tuesday today," McAfee announced, referring to his regularly scheduled segment featuring the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

"That's because Aaron Rodgers is meeting with the Packers today and tomorrow. These are said to be lengthy meetings. We don't know what's going to come from them."

McAfee's update may have left fans with more questions than answers, but it's noteworthy in and of itself that Rodgers is meeting with the team so shortly after their season came to a close.

Speculation regarding Rodgers' future predated the Packers' Week 18 loss, but it ramped up following Green Bay's elimination. After the game, Rodgers notably declined to swap jerseys with any of the Detroit Lions players. He then walked off the field side-by-side with Randall Cobb, a fellow veteran Green Bay Packer who may be nearing retirement.

Football fans will hopefully soon have clarity on whether Rodgers opts to play in 2023, but if nothing else they can tune in to Pat McAfee's show on Tuesdays for updates.