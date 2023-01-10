ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days.

According to WMAQ , the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution.

The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google , alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric information (such as facial images) without users’ consent.

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois’ law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit in November 2022, paving the way for checks to be sent out.

Hailey Bieber says she experienced ‘PTSD’ after suffering mini-stroke

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.

The amount each claimant will receive has not yet been determined but is based on the number of people who filed claims.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

