ElleVet Project return to Orlando area to provide free veterinary care for unhoused pets Friday

By Chloe Greenberg
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
For a second year, Veterinary Mobile Relief Effort will bring health and care services to Orlando's unhoused pets and their parents in vulnerable communities.

The nonprofit " ElleVet Project " Veterinary Mobile Relief Tour comes to the Orlando area Friday, Jan. 13, to provide basic care, vaccinations, food and supplies at no cost to pet owners. The event will be held at Christian Service Center, located at 300 W. Franklin St. in Ocoee, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.


The service, made possible by local veterinarian volunteers, aims to provide health services to animals that may otherwise not have access to medical care. They'll provide flea and tick treatment, deworming, wound care, medical supplies and more. And if an emergency surgery or treatment is needed, the team will transport pets to a local partner for surgery and aftercare, all for free.

“We had such an amazing experience working with the local veterinarian community and were able to help so many pets and their owners that we knew we had to make Orlando our first stop this year," ElleVet co-founder Amanda Howland said.

More information and donation support for the ElleVet Project can be found here .


Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

