Tiki: Steve Cohen should be praised for not making 'reckless' commitment to Carlos Correa

Tiki Barber was live on air reacting to the Carlos Correa news on Wednesday, and made it known that Mets fans should not be criticizing Steve Cohen for not getting a deal done.

In fact, he should be praised for not making a “reckless” deal given concerns over Correa’s medicals.

“Whether or not you believe Steve Cohen can eat bad deals, a bad deal is a bad deal,” Tiki said. “But a reckless deal is not a bad deal. It’s a stupid, reckless deal, and Steve Cohen is too good of a businessman to do that.

“Carlos Correa for 12 years was a stupid, reckless deal given the medical. If there was no medical? Whatever. If Carlos Correa sucked in five years, you know what? He sucked. It’s not because he was physically compromised or he had a question mark. If he just ends up sucking after five years, we eat that deal. That’s not what we’re talking about. With a medical issue, which is a real issue because multiple teams had problems with it…it becomes a reckless deal, and Steve Cohen is not a reckless businessman, period.”

The Twins have reportedly landed Correa on a $200 million deal that could end up being a $270 million deal, while the Mets offered less over a six-year deal with the chance to be as much as a 12-year deal, but the two sides couldn’t get past the “contract language,” according to reports. Many Mets fans are let down over not getting another free agent star, but Tiki says that disappointment should not be pointed towards the front office.

“He could buy his way out of a mistake,” Tiki said. “That’s one thing. But buying his way out of stupid, reckless thing is a totally different conversation. I don’t think Mets fans should expect him to do that. There’s no way you should expect him to do that deal if there’s a medical issue.”

