Bed Bath & Beyond will close five more stores in Michigan, according to an updated list posted by the company.

The stores set to close include:

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.

Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.

The Auburn Hills store is no longer listed as an open location on the company's website. The four other stores were listed as open Tuesday.

The closings follow five other Michigan locations that were set to shutter in 2022:

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville Township: 17223 Haggerty Road

Walker: 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road

The Union, New Jersey-based retailer warned earlier this month it may need to file for bankruptcy as sales continue to drop, according to the Associated Press .

The company said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs, according the the Associated Press.

More: Bed Bath & Beyond warns of possible bankruptcy as sales continue to decline

After the closures, 16 Michigan stores will remain, according to the company's list of locations. The remaining stores include:

Beverly Hills: 31535 Southfield Road

Flint: 3605 Miller Road

Grand Rapids: 4901 28th St. SE

Holland: 3050 Beeline Road

Novi: 43610 West Oaks Drive

Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave.

Petoskey: 910 Spring St.

Portage: 5930 South Westnedge Ave.

Rochester Hills: 1242 South Rochester Road

Roseville: 30801 Gratiot Ave.

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road

Sterling Heights: 12020 Hall Road

Taylor: 23871 Eureka Road

Traverse City: 3301 North U.S. 31

Troy: 650 John R. Road

Westland: 35615 Warren Road

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bed Bath & Beyond to close 5 more Michigan stores