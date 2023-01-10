Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak with ice skating, snow slide, local bands

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak is getting ready for its big chill.

The Winter Blast festival will return to Centennial Commons park Feb. 3-5, notching a second year in Royal Oak after more than a decade in downtown Detroit.

The 2023 edition of the family fest will feature a 200-foot snow slide, along with free ice skating at the park’s new 5,400-square-foot rink.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is returning as Winter Blast’s title sponsor.

Snowmaking machines from Mt. Brighton Ski Resort will be deployed for a ski-and-snowboarding attraction, while the event’s popular zip-line rides will return. More than a dozen food trucks have been enlisted for the weekend.

On the music front, two stages will feature more than 40 Detroit-area performers across the three days, with headliners to include the Family Tradition Band, Larry Lee & Back in the Day Band, Tino G’s Dumpster Machine, Cye Pie, Detroit Riddim Crew, Alise King and Botez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPrOh_0k9xVikR00

A third stage will offer daily children’s entertainment.

Winter Blast details were announced Tuesday by festival director Jon Witz, who founded the event in 2006 at Detroit’s Campus Martius Park as part of the lead-up to Super Bowl XL. Facing a lack of funding in Detroit in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, the fest migrated to Royal Oak.

Winter Blast admission is free. The festival will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 3; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 4; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5.

Full details, including parking info and other fest attractions, is available at winterblast.com.

2023 Winter Blast entertainment schedule

(Artist descriptions as provided by festival organizers. The lineup is subject to change.)

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Stage (Inside the United Way 211 Comfort Zone)

Friday, Feb. 3

  • 4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.: Uc3 Acoustic Trio (acoustic variety)
  • 5:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Elspeth Tremblay & The Treatment (rock)
  • 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.: Michael May and The Messarounds (blues/rock)
  • 8:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m.: The Stone Blossoms (rock/classic rock)
  • 9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.: The Family Tradition Band (country/rock)

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Real Dan Minard (acoustic variety)
  • 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: The Luddites (world music)
  • 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Virginia Violet and The Rays (R&B/soul)
  • 4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Forge the Sun (rock/classic rock)
  • 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Carl Caballero and the Wreckage (blues/rock)
  • 7 p.m.-8 p.m.: The Ruiners (garage rock)
  • 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Ryan Jay (country)
  • 10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Larry Lee & Back In the Day Band (R&B/funk)

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Bobby Brooks (acoustic variety)
  • 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Rose Thornberry (alternative/soul)
  • 2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: The Devil Elvis Show (tribute band)
  • 3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.: All Grown Up (rock/soul)
  • 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: The Brett Lucas Band (blues/rock)
  • 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.: Tino Gs Dumpster Machine (rock)

House Of Dank Stage (Inside House of Dank Comfort Zone)

Friday, Feb. 3

  • 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Rebecca Cameron (acoustic/Americana)
  • 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas (Americana/country)
  • 7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.: Dango Forlaine (hip-hop/soul)
  • 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: 3. (hip-hop/jazz)
  • 10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Cye Pie (soul/funk)

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Birjy (eclectic variety)
  • 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Soundslikeotto (pop/electronic)
  • 2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: YiN (rock/soul)
  • 3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.: Lyons Lane (rock/rockabilly)
  • 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: The Incurables (garage/rock)
  • 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.: Soledad (pop/R&B)
  • 8:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m.: The Oneders (pop)
  • 9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.: Detroit Riddim Crew (reggae)

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • Noon-12:45 p.m.: AcousticAsh (acoustic variety)
  • 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Nick James and The Holy Rollers (Americana/alt rock)
  • 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Gridiron and Friends (party music)
  • 4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Reckless Revival (rock)
  • 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Universal Xpression (reggae/soca)
  • 7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Alise King (R&B/soul)

DTE Energy Kids Stage (Inside Huntington Bank Kids Tent)

Friday, Feb. 3

  • 4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Rocky The Dino Puppet Show
  • 4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.: Randyl Lee Magic Show
  • 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Rocky The Dino Puppet Show
  • 6:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Randyl Lee Magic Show
  • 7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Versace James
  • 9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Movement Detroit Presents Botez

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • 11:15 p.m.-11:45 a.m.: Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar
  • Noon-12:30 p.m.: Randyl Lee Magic Show
  • 12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar
  • 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Michigan Science Center Presents “Frostology”
  • 2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar
  • 3-3:30 p.m.: Kevin Devin Music Show
  • 3:45 p.m.-4:15 p.m.: Randyl Lee Magic Show
  • 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Kevin Devin Music Show
  • 5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Randyl Lee Magic Show
  • 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Kevin Devin Music Show
  • 7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Detroit Techno Militia
  • 9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Movement Detroit Presents SILLYGIRLCARMEN

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • 11:15 p.m.-11:45 a.m.: Juggler Tim Salisbury
  • Noon-12:30 p.m.: Natspinz Hula Hoops
  • 12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: Amazing Clark Magic Show
  • 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Michigan Science Center Presents “Frostology”
  • 2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: Juggler Tim Salisbury
  • 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Natspinz Hula Hoops
  • 3:45 p.m.-4:15 p.m.: Amazing Clark Magic Show
  • 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Juggler Tim Salisbury
  • 5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Natspinz Hula Hoops
  • 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Amazing Clark Magic Show
  • 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: House music

