Amazon’s Best-Selling Orolay Winter Coats Are on Sale for Over 40% Off Today

By Nikki Chwatt
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying it, temperatures are dropping, which is why securing the best winter coats — that don’t sacrifice style for warmth — is at the top of many’s to-do lists. While there are numerous great options on the market, many can cost a pretty penny, especially during the prime winter shopping season. However, lucky for you, today Amazon is having a sale on the best-selling Orolay winter coats with 40% off deals you don’t want to miss.

Since 2012, Orolay has become a popular fashion brand for trendy and affordable down jackets that consumers can’t resist. The brand designs everything from heavy-duty parkas to lightweight raincoats and the viral Thickened Down Jacket . The Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is one you may have seen on your Instagram feed or TikTok ‘For You Page’ — and it’s for a good reason. This coat, now referred to as “the Amazon Coat,” check all the boxes one looks for in a cold-weather coat: waterproof, slightly oversized, lined, large pockets, and available in multiple colors. With over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, fast and free shipping, and an easy return policy to accompany it’s wallet-friendly price tag, there are plenty of reasons to add this popular item to your cart.

So, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on the internet-obsessed topper, now is your chance. For a limited time, the coat is $89.99 — one of the lowest prices since 2016, according to camelcamelcamel.com . Whether you opt for the Thickened Down Jacket or try out one of the brands several styles on sale today, each versatile option will pair perfectly with leather pants , baggy jeans , joggers , and workout leggings for any and all occasions.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this Orolay winter coat sale on Amazon.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

  • Size range: XXS-5XL
  • Colorways: Available in 13 different hues
  • Fabric: 100% Polyester and faux fur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORmjn_0k9xVSZh00

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $149.99 $89.24 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Sherpa Jacket Thickened Puffer Down Coat Fuzzy Fleece Jacket

  • Size range: XXS-XXL
  • Colorways: Apple Cinnamon, Caviar, Beech
  • Fabric: 100% Polyester and faux fur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWk3d_0k9xVSZh00

Orolay Women's Sherpa Jacket Thickened Puffer Down Coat Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $159.99 $111.59 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Hooded Down Jacket Long Winter Coat

  • Size range: XS-XXL
  • Colorways: Jet Black, Amaranth, Blue, Khaki
  • Fabric: 100% Polyester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWLjq_0k9xVSZh00

Orolay Women's Hooded Down Jacket Long Winter Coat $144.99 $101.49 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Down Jacket Coat Mid-Length

  • Size range: XS-XXL
  • Colorways: Dark Grey, Blue, Cannoli Cream, Capers, Wine Red
  • Fabric: 100% Polyester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvPwx_0k9xVSZh00

Orolay Women's Down Jacket Coat Mid-Length $149.99 $97.99 Buy Now at amazon

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Winter Warm Down Coat

  • Size range: XS-XXL
  • Colorways: Black, Army Green, Beige, Khaki, Navy
  • Fabric: 100% Polyester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPQYV_0k9xVSZh00

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Warm Down Coat $139.95 $95.19 Buy Now at amazon

