ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Tech It Out | 1/11/23

The 56th CES show in Las Vegas showcased some of the newest technology. Tech It Out's Marc Saltzman was at the show in and has a wrap-up of all the newest tech that debuted at the show. This segment is paid for by Tech It Out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LG | 1/11/23

The 56th CES show in Las Vegas showcased some of the newest technology. Lifestyle Editor, Joann Butler was at the 56th CES show in Las Vegas and is here to share her tech highlights from the show. This segment is paid for by LG.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Calm and dry weather is forecast today but grab the winter coat. We'll be partly cloudy and highs won't escape the mid 50s this afternoon, which is below-average. Some thicker high clouds tonight but otherwise quite and chilly with lows back to the upper 30s in most Las Vegas neighborhoods.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade | 1/11/23

The 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 4th and Gass Streets. The theme for the parade is Living the Dream, it starts with me! Shifting priorities to create a beloved community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

39-year-old man dies after being ejected from car in four-vehicle crash near Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 39-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 11 South, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police responded to the collision on Jan. 8, at approximately 4:48 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on the interstate when, "for reasons unknown," state police say the car veered left and into the median. It was redirected into the wall on the right side of the highway and stopped on the shoulder, state police said.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy