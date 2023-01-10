Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish
The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
WNDU
No. 7 Irish dominate Demon Deacons 86-47
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team bounced back from its loss at North Carolina last weekend by picking up a big win over another team from the Tar Heel State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night. The No. 7 Irish were dominant from the...
WNDU
Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Country music star Walker Hayes will perform at Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” “U Gurl”, “AA,” and “Y’all Life.” The concert’s opening acts will be Ingrid Andress and BRELAND.
WNDU
3 Michiana girls basketball standouts nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game
(WNDU) - 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to play in this year’s McDonald’s All American Games. That list of nominations includes the following three girls basketball standouts from right here in Michiana!. Nevaeh Foster...
WNDU
LaVille High School bowling team advances to regionals
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. It has been nearly a decade since LaVille High School fielded a bowling team and now the Lancers are headed to regionals. Former Indiana State Trooper Kevin Kubsch took on the challenge as head coach after prompting from...
WNDU
New Prairie students lead Indiana in cardiac emergency response
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Talk of responding to sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) has been prevalent since the recent collapse of NFL safety Damar Hamlin during the Bills-Bengals football game. Yet, for several years now, New Prairie High School has been ahead of the conversation in response to a sudden...
WNDU
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host ‘Career College Fair & Day Party’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its inaugural “Career College Fair & Day Party” on Saturday afternoon. It’s happening at Roosevelt Elementary School from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is geared toward middle and high school students from the Michiana area.
WNDU
Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech South Bend is hosting a Black College Expo this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public. It’s geared toward...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
WNDU
Goshen teacher to receive Indiana’s ‘Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local band teacher is about to receive a big award!. This Saturday, Max Mault will receive the Indiana Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award. The award is designed to recognize teachers who have shown outstanding achievement in the field of music education. Mault has been...
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
WNDU
City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, and you’re invited!. It’s happening on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. City leaders will also be breaking...
WNDU
Goshen College community to take part in ‘King Celebration’ events
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College students, faculty, and community members will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend. Featured events for “King Celebration” weekend begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings.
WNDU
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
WNDU
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announces reelection campaign
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s mayor has officially tossed his hat back into the ring. On Thursday, Duane Parry announced his reelection campaign for a second term as Michigan City mayor. In his reelection announcement, Parry said he wants to use the next term to focus on...
WNDU
Indiana Supreme Court not taking up South Bend Police tapes case
Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City...
WNDU
Howard Park offering fun winter activities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana. Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
