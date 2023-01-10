ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish

The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

No. 7 Irish dominate Demon Deacons 86-47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team bounced back from its loss at North Carolina last weekend by picking up a big win over another team from the Tar Heel State at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night. The No. 7 Irish were dominant from the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Walker Hayes to perform at Notre Dame in April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Country music star Walker Hayes will perform at Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” “U Gurl”, “AA,” and “Y’all Life.” The concert’s opening acts will be Ingrid Andress and BRELAND.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

LaVille High School bowling team advances to regionals

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. It has been nearly a decade since LaVille High School fielded a bowling team and now the Lancers are headed to regionals. Former Indiana State Trooper Kevin Kubsch took on the challenge as head coach after prompting from...
LAKEVILLE, IN
WNDU

New Prairie students lead Indiana in cardiac emergency response

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Talk of responding to sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) has been prevalent since the recent collapse of NFL safety Damar Hamlin during the Bills-Bengals football game. Yet, for several years now, New Prairie High School has been ahead of the conversation in response to a sudden...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen College community to take part in ‘King Celebration’ events

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College students, faculty, and community members will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend. Featured events for “King Celebration” weekend begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend to take high-rise developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announces reelection campaign

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s mayor has officially tossed his hat back into the ring. On Thursday, Duane Parry announced his reelection campaign for a second term as Michigan City mayor. In his reelection announcement, Parry said he wants to use the next term to focus on...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Indiana Supreme Court not taking up South Bend Police tapes case

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock. The University of Notre Dame will host the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium. A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Howard Park offering fun winter activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana. Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy