charlestondaily.net
Charleston Rental Market Forecast 2023
Charleston, South Carolina, is the jewel of the South and such a vibrant city. Charleston boasts charming cobblestone streets, unique architecture, and its locals are warm and inviting. The historic district is delightful with its colonial homes, landmarks, and monuments; there is truly something for everyone. Its proximity to the beach and other bodies of water, make it even more popular to visit or live. I haven’t even scratched the surface of what Charleston has to offer. That being said, investing in short-term and/or long-term rental properties can be a good investment to consider. If you are considering investing in rental properties, continue reading for the current rental market forecast for Charleston, South Carolina.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
beckersasc.com
Certificate of need changes in the Carolinas: What ASCs need to know in 2023
Certificate of need laws could change drastically in North and South Carolina in the next year, according to a Jan. 11 article in JDSupra from the law firm Nexsen Pruet. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has proposed to increase the threshold for capital expenditures that require a certificate of need to more than $5 million and the threshold for equipment acquisitions that require a CON to more than $2 million. Additionally, these thresholds will be indexed to account for inflation. These amendments now await the South Carolina General Assembly to take action.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
charlestondaily.net
$5.00 Locals Admission to Drayton Hall through January 29, 2023
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
charlestondaily.net
3 Charleston area black owned small businesses selected as recipients of a Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative grant
This may come as no surprise, but Black-owned small businesses have been disproportionately hit by high inflation not long after recovering from COVID-19 related losses. I’m sure we can both agree that these restaurants play an influential role in Charleston’s food scene – beyond offering delicious food, America’s Black-owned food businesses also each paint a distinct picture of a multifaceted Black culture and cuisine, and so their survival is essential to the fabric of our country.
abccolumbia.com
New map shows maternity deserts in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A new map shows maternity care deserts in rural counties in South Carolina. The Maternity Care Services map was created by University of South Carolina alumna Taylor Olson and the map also showcases state clinics, hospitals, and licensed midwives for mothers in need of services.
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
WYFF4.com
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
statehousereport.com
MY TURN, E. Brack: Book on Lee changed mind on names of military forts
EDITOR’S NOTE: None of South Carolina’s eight active duty military installations are named after Confederate soldiers, but this article may shed a new light on your thinking about Civil War names. By Elliott Brack, republished from GwinnettForum | The book, Robert E. Lee and Me, was written by...
WLTX.com
Where is South Carolina's Lightning Capital
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Storm season doesn’t seem to really end here in the South. From Summertime storms to severe weather in the Winter and Spring months lightning can be pretty common here in South Carolina. According to a new report by Vaisala, we saw more than 198 million...
live5news.com
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to feel the effects. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the high or medium levels for COVID-19 right now. Just last week, MUSC saw a 31% increase in...
Where does all the rainwater go in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it rains, you often see water running down the side of the streets. Well, where does it go? The answer is into a watershed. A watershed is an area of land that drains into a larger common body of water. Columbia is made up of...
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
power98fm.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
