Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Police Arrest Man, 27, Who Killed Las Vegas Tow Employee (Photo)

The towing business can be dangerous and unpredictable. And the crime committed on Tuesday once again illustrates the dangers of working in the towing industry. A Las Vegas tow incident ended up with one person dead and another arrested. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school

A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
Las Vegas, NV

