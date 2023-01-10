Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
963kklz.com
Police Arrest Man, 27, Who Killed Las Vegas Tow Employee (Photo)
The towing business can be dangerous and unpredictable. And the crime committed on Tuesday once again illustrates the dangers of working in the towing industry. A Las Vegas tow incident ended up with one person dead and another arrested. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection...
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect accused of killing man in east valley admitted he 'snapped'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in the east Las Vegas valley last week told detectives he "snapped" after a couple of weeks of arguments with the victim, according to an arrest report. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was taken into custody on suspicion...
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder loses court battle, remains in prison
A rapper convicted of murder will remain in prison after he lost his fight in court to proclaim his innocence
Fox5 KVVU
EXCLUSIVE: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cordero James or CJ, a social media influencer who has garnered millions of fans on YouTube, is recovering at Sunrise Hospital after being shot at his home in Henderson. ”They just started yelling at me I jumped up and they started firing at me so...
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police make arrest following incident that killed tow yard employee
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Department has made an arrest in connection to the deadly tow yard incident that killed an employee in downtown Las Vegas. Jaton Terrell Herder, 27, was identified as the suspect and was arrested in Henderson on Tuesday. He was transported to...
Report: Man found dismembered in barrel was 'forced to overdose on fentanyl'
The man whose remains were found in a barrel in November was killed for cooperating with police, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.
Man charged in double homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide from last summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.
8newsnow.com
Vigil Friday for slain tow truck driver who leaves behind 9 children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members and friends of a tow truck driver who was shot to death while on the job will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a man they say was devoted to his family and community. Jonet Dominguez was killed on Tuesday, Jan....
Henderson jeweler defends store during robbery
George Tyler, the proprietor of "My Jewelers" in Henderson, was forced to defend his business during an attempted robbery.
americanmilitarynews.com
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
