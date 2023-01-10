Read full article on original website
Northern New Mexico town among “best places” for international travelers to see
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The northern New Mexico town of Taos has once again made a top travel list, this time aimed at international travelers looking for the “best places to visit in the USA.” According to a recent compilation by Trips to Discover.com, Taos is considered one of the 24 best places to see in […]
newmexiconomad.com
San José de Gracia Church | Las Trampas
The High Road to Taos is a scenic byway between Santa Fe and Taos. The road meanders through several Spanish land grant settlements established in the 18th century, as well as multiple Pueblo Indian communities established long before the Spaniards arrived. These small towns are microcosms of living history. They were remote and remained relatively inaccessible until the 20th century, when roads and cars connected them to the modern world. As a result, they retained their customs, culture, heritage, and traditions, including some linguistic nuances that trace back to medieval Spain.
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
Santa Fe Reporter
Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month
Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
ksfr.org
Sarah Boses New Santa Fe School Board President
The Santa Fe School Board has named Vice-President Sara Boses as its new President for the calendar year. Outgoing President Kate Noble said after four years in the top spot, it was time for someone else to take over. Usually, the presidency changes every year, but with COVID board members preferred the stability of keeping her in the position, but Noble says the pandemic better controlled it’s time to step aside.
FEMA looking for workers for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office
We have a link to FEMA's website in this article.
1 arrested after police connect him to Pecos shooting
The man charged with the crime was taken to the San Miguel County Detention Center.
KRQE News 13
Small fire north of Mora 100% contained
MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A downed power lilnk is believed to be the cause of a small fire near the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar, north of Mora. The fire burned about 13 acres and is now 100% contained. Crews will keep an eye on it through the night. Highway 434 at mile marker 2 was closed for part of the day on Tuesday but has since been reopened.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Investigating Crash At Grand Canyon And Pajarito
Los Alamos Police Department is investigating a two vehicle crash at Grand Canyon and Pajarito Wednesday morning. Los Alamos Fire Department transported one person to Los Alamos Medical Center for minor injuries. LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris asks that drivers use caution in the area. Photo Courtesy LAPD.
KOAT 7
Crews respond to fire in Mora County
MORA COUNTY, N.M. — The Mora County Sheriff's Office closed Highway 434 at mile marker 2 due to a fire in the area. The highway reopened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office says North and southbound traffic are closed until further notice as crews are on scene of the fire.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
KOAT 7
Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
Rio Grande Sun
Police Bust Man With 671 Fentantyl Pills
A man sleeping in the parking lot of an Española Dairy Queen was caught with 671 fentanyl pills, cocaine and a loaded .22 caliber pistol, police said. Jeremy Naranjo, 31, was dozing in his vehicle outside the ice cream shop at 1702 N. Riverside Dr. around 8:50 a.m. Monday when police were called to make a welfare check, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
