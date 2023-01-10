Read full article on original website
kcbx.org
Central Coast prepares for more heavy weather, but another "rare storm" is unlikely
The winter storm is picking back up on the Central Coast, with more rain on the forecast through Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the highest rain rates will likely be tomorrow and Monday, but that the Central Coast will not see extreme weather on the same scale as earlier this week.
Noozhawk
Another, Less-Severe Storm Coming to Santa Barbara County This Weekend
More rain is on its way to Santa Barbara County this weekend, but this storm system should be much less severe than the one that drenched the county earlier in the week. There is a chance of rain beginning Friday afternoon and evening, and rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Ventura County bracing for yet another series of storms, heavy rain
Ventura County residents are bracing for yet another storm front, which is expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend. This all comes just days after the area suffered severe flooding and damage at the hands of an atmospheric river that hit California.The Ventura Beach RV Resort was evacuated during the most recent deluge, which caused rushing waters to rip through the campground, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Days after they attempt to pick up the pieces and clear the debris, they're yet again bracing for wet weather. The storm, expected Saturday morning, will be the seventh to hit...
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
kclu.org
Latest storm prompting full closure of section of Highway 33 in Ventura County, starting Saturday
The latest storm to move into the Tri-Counties is prompting a full closure of an already damaged highway in the region. It's in Ventura County. Caltrans is shutting down Highway 33 at Fairview Road at 8 a.m. Saturday. The closure applies to everyone, even residents who live north of the closure.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lake Cachuma Is Biggest Draw of Our Storm Coverage
Well, that was a week. And weather forecasts say it’s not over yet. All things considered, Santa Barbara County weathered a monstrous storm that dumped more than 19 inches of rain so far this week. The storm created so many perilous conditions as it slowly moved through, it’s remarkable...
Noozhawk
County Closes Jalama Beach, Cachuma Lake, Other Parks After Storm
Several Santa Barbara County parks are closed this week because of flooded access roads or damage to park infrastructure, including the popular Jalama Beach and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. The Jalama Beach park and campground are shut down because of a large sinkhole on Jalama Road, according to County Parks...
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Stormwater, Wastewater Systems Overloaded During Massive Storm
During Monday’s storm that dropped historic amounts of rainfall, the City of Santa Barbara’s wastewater treatment plant was at its max capacity and the stormwater system was overwhelmed to the point of manhole lids blowing off and creating geysers. On an average day, 6 million gallons of wastewater...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Rain chances begin again Friday, lasting through the long weekend
Rain chances pick up Friday afternoon with widespread rain Saturday. The post Rain chances begin again Friday, lasting through the long weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orcutt
Maintenance crews in Orcutt on Friday continued their efforts in repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
‘Vitamins for the clouds.’ Santa Barbara County turns to cloud seeding to boost rainfall
Studies show that cloud seeding has the potential to increase runoff into local lakes and reservoirs by as much as 20%.
Farmers assessing potential damages, other impacts from recent storm
After rain fell early Wednesday morning, drier conditions returned to the Santa Maria Valley for the second straight day, providing area farmers an opportunity to continue recovering from Monday's intense rainstorm. The post Farmers assessing potential damages, other impacts from recent storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
surfer.com
Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge
For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
