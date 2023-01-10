The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville until 10:45 AM CST today. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ALZ008-010-121645- Marshall AL-DeKalb AL- 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 1018 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McLarty, or 12 miles southwest of Albertville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Douglas, Lakeview, High Point and Skirum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for northeastern Alabama. && LAT...LON 3424 8584 3422 8585 3420 8594 3420 8611 3419 8611 3418 8619 3412 8627 3411 8632 3421 8642 3426 8645 3450 8595 3426 8581 3424 8581 TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 245DEG 48KT 3416 8638 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.

ALBERTVILLE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO