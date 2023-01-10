Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Hartselle Enquirer
Boys basketball: Danville wins two one-possession games
The Danville Hawks improved to 9-9 overall and 3-1 in area play with a 57-55 win on the road at Phil Campbell. A.J. Holladay finished with 16 points to lead Danville. Gage Taylor had 14 points and Huntley Segars added 13 points. Quentin Hyde scored a game-high 19 points for...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hill leads Lady Tigers to an area win over Decatur
HARTSELLE – The Hartselle Lady Tigers (15-6) improved to 2-0 in area play with a commanding 57-19 win over visiting Decatur. The Lady Tigers have won six in a row and eight of their last ten. Hartselle started the game slow offensively, but the defense was locked in. Decatur...
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers succumb to Cullman’s fourth-quarter rally in 57-49 loss
The Hartselle Tigers led for three quarters but succumbed to Cullman pressure in the fourth quarter, falling 57-49 to the Bearcats. “The game was good competition for both teams,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “Unfortunately, we lost our composure when they went up 44-43, which cost us the game. We’ll learn from it and be better next game.”
weisradio.com
Special Weather Statement: High Wind and Hail Possible for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville until 10:45 AM CST today. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ALZ008-010-121645- Marshall AL-DeKalb AL- 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 1018 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McLarty, or 12 miles southwest of Albertville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Douglas, Lakeview, High Point and Skirum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for northeastern Alabama. && LAT...LON 3424 8584 3422 8585 3420 8594 3420 8611 3419 8611 3418 8619 3412 8627 3411 8632 3421 8642 3426 8645 3450 8595 3426 8581 3424 8581 TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 245DEG 48KT 3416 8638 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Hartselle Enquirer
Parks and rec opens spring sports registration
The Hartselle Parks and Rec has opened registrations for spring sports. Registrations will be open through Jan. 27. Cost: $65 per player, $55 for an additional player(s) in the same household. Ages: 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U. Birthday Cut-off: April 30. Softball. Cost: $65 per player, $55 for an additional player(s)...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Portions of Franklin and Lawrence Counties Until 815 am
Rotation indicated in the storm just east of Phil Campbell. It is heading toward Moulton. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…. Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…. * Until 815 AM CST. * At 748 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville FFA volunteers with Falkville Lions Club
Members of the Falkville High School FFA spent the first day of their Christmas break volunteering at the Falkville Lion’s Club community Christmas event. This is an annual event sponsored by the Lion’s Club. The 2022 event served 23 families from Falkville. The Falkville Lion’s Club officers are Terry Nappier, Red Wallace, Arthur Summerford, Jimmie Walker and Aaron Burgess. Ashley Holmes, the Falkville High School FFA instructor, headed up the assistance project. Apology to Hartselle Enquirer readers I want to apologize to the readers for having a short column this week. I am recuperating from injuries received from a recent wreck. I hope to be able to present a better column next week.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WAAY-TV
Severe weather at Southard Farms in Madison, Alabama
It was part of a tornado-warned storm. Video courtesy of Southard Farms.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Albertville school resource officer saves baby’s life at basketball game
A Marshall County school resource officer is receiving praise after saving a baby's life at the Marshall County Middle School basketball tournament.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 westbound lane of Highway 20 re-opens in Morgan County after severe weather damage
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department reports one westbound lane of Highway 20 is now open after being closed due to storm damage. Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city. Alabama...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan students chosen for IMPACT 2023
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 class of its Impact Leadership program that launched in January 2022. New this year, Rocky Smith, Director of Operations of Hartselle City Schools has volunteered to be the program facilitator, according to HACC president Missy Evans. “He will be interacting with...
WHNT-TV
2 Killed in I-565 Crask
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities. Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities. $2k Reward Offered for Return of Radioactive Construction …. A bright yellow box labeled as "radioactive" has created...
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
