me
3d ago
Nooooooo after all that great engineering ???? 😂😂😂😂 The old road wasn’t broke, but you really fixed that !
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice announces overnight utility work
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
Mysuncoast.com
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key commissioner expresses frustration with US 41 traffic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An email from commissioners in Longboat Key states that the town had not been made aware of issues with the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout that cause significant back-ups Tuesday. An email from Tom Harmer to the commission states that commissioners had not been warned about construction Tuesday.
Longboat Observer
SRQ's 2023 passenger traffic breaks record again
Even with a pair of storm-related air traffic hiccups — one in September and one in December — the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport still managed to smash a calendar-year passenger record by more than 20%, SRQ’s president and CEO said this week. In 2022, a year marked by...
Mysuncoast.com
New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Representative Will Robinson is filing a bill with the U.S. House of Representatives in the new few weeks that would pave the way for a new parking garage in Holmes Beach. “I’m really concerned about where we are right now with regard to beach...
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead after Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
One Person Seriously Injured In Crash On University Parkway In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has severe bodily injuries. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will
amisun.com
Cortez Bridge meeting scheduled
CORTEZ – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a public information meeting for the pending Cortez Road bridge replacement project. FDOT’s in-person presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kirkwood Presbyterian Church’s Pfrangle Hall at 6101 Cortez Road in Bradenton.
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoff
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. - On December 3rd, a small plane carrying a family of three from St. Petersburg, Florida, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico just 16 seconds after takeoff. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the tragic incident at the Venice Municipal Airport.
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
Longboat Observer
Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations
Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
