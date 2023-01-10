ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 5

me
3d ago

Nooooooo after all that great engineering ???? 😂😂😂😂 The old road wasn’t broke, but you really fixed that !

Reply
4
 

FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces overnight utility work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Longboat Key commissioner expresses frustration with US 41 traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An email from commissioners in Longboat Key states that the town had not been made aware of issues with the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout that cause significant back-ups Tuesday. An email from Tom Harmer to the commission states that commissioners had not been warned about construction Tuesday.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ's 2023 passenger traffic breaks record again

Even with a pair of storm-related air traffic hiccups — one in September and one in December — the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport still managed to smash a calendar-year passenger record by more than 20%, SRQ’s president and CEO said this week. In 2022, a year marked by...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Representative Will Robinson is filing a bill with the U.S. House of Representatives in the new few weeks that would pave the way for a new parking garage in Holmes Beach. “I’m really concerned about where we are right now with regard to beach...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Cortez Bridge meeting scheduled

CORTEZ – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a public information meeting for the pending Cortez Road bridge replacement project. FDOT’s in-person presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kirkwood Presbyterian Church’s Pfrangle Hall at 6101 Cortez Road in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations

Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
SARASOTA, FL

