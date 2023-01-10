Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane & Kodak Black Join Forces on New Single ‘King Snipe’: Watch
Gucci Mane had a busy 2022 but not many of releases managed to stick with the audience. However, he’s not letting that hamper his spirits as he comes back top of the new year with a new single called ‘King Snipe’ featuring Kodak Black. The two had been teasing this particular collaboration for a while.
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion Over Social Media Joke on Tory Lanez Case
50 Cent has apologized publicly to Megan Thee Stallion for not believing her story in the Tory Lanez shooting case. In part 2 of his interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 said he was wrong about making fun of the situation when he shared a joke on Instagram last month. 50 posted a picture of Megan’s face morphing into Jussie Smollett’s face, conveying that he believes Megan was lying about getting shot by Tory.
Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla Join Forces on New Single ‘On Wat U On’: Watch
Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have joined forces on the anticipated new single ‘On Wat U On’. The Tennessee rappers have been teasing the song over the past week where they were heard trading bars over a lovers’ fight. “Asking me ‘bout b****es in a city that she think I’m f***ing,” Moneybagg raps. “Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I’d rather tell her nothing.” GloRilla fires back with rhymes like “Ain’t got s*** to say now huh, dumbass?”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns With New Single ‘Her Old Friends’ — Listen
When PARTYNEXTDOOR updated his Instagram avatar late last night, fans were excited that we could be getting our first taste of new music from him since he dropped PARTYMOBILE in 2020. Since then we’ve heard him on a bunch of features, like Diddy’s ‘Sex In The Porsche‘, OG Parker’s ‘No...
Swizz Beatz & Jadakiss Team Up on New Song ‘Hustle, Repeat’: Listen
Swizz Beatz has joined forces with regular collaborator Jadakiss for a new song ‘Hustle, Repeat’. The song has been released for and will live on season 3 of MGM+’s Godfather Of Harlem, premiering on Sunday, January 15th. This marks Swizz’s third season as Executive Producer of the Soundtrack. The music from Season 1 & 2 featured acts like 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DMX, Wale and more.
Watch the Music Video for SZA’s Chart Topping Song ‘Kill Bill’
We are only 11 days into 2023 but SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ is already one of the biggest songs of the year. The TDE/RCA singer has now released the music video for the track which is directed by Christian Breslauer (The Weeknd, Doja Cat etc.). The video references Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 martial arts revenge thriller of the same name, which starred Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo.
Dr. Dre Reportedly Selling Part of Music Catalog for Over $200 Million
Dr. Dre is reportedly set to sell part of his music catalog to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings for over $200 million. Shamrock Holdings owns some Taylor Swift master recordings and the two separate deals were originally pitched for $250 million but were closed at about $200 million after being shopped by Dre’s attorney Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano.
