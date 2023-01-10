ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)

When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
algonaradio.com

More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Slang Terms Only True Iowans Will Know And Understand

Every state, every city, and every town has something unique about it, including the slang or lingo that they use. I grew up in Minneapolis so I'm used to slang terms like "oh, fer cute!" which would mean adorable. You might be familiar with the term "you betcha" which means agreement. Have you ever heard someone say "ope, just gonna sneak right past ya." You'll hear that used in just about every busy grocery store where I grew up.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Husbands’ Biggest Fear Might Be This Contest [WATCH]

Move over baseball because I might've found America's newest favorite pastime. I fell down a bit of an internet rabbit hole the other day after coming across a video from a past Iowa State Fair competition. The video has quickly gone viral on Tik Tok and has many non-Iowans losing their mind over the hilarity of this contest.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

10 Big Eastern Iowa Events to Look Forward to in 2023

Need a cure for the Midwest winter blues? Here are ten big events to look forward to this year in Eastern Iowa:. Held annually in Downtown Waterloo, Iowa Irish Fest is filled with food, drinks, vendors, games, classes, and lots and LOTS of live entertainment. "Iowa's Biggest Irish Celebration" will take place August 4th through 6th of 2023.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Whose priorities for Iowa?

Nick Covington is an Iowa parent who taught high school social studies for ten years. He is also the co-founder of the Human Restoration Project, an Iowa educational non-profit promoting systems-based thinking and grassroots organizing in education. This essay first appeared on Medium. On January 9, Priorities for Iowa, a...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address

PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa AG Sues Biofuels Facility After December Explosion

Back in December, news broke about the biodiesel plant explosion in Marengo that led to multiple injuries. The explosions happened in a building owned by Heartland Crush LLC which once was a soybean processing facility. At the time of the explosion, the building was being operated by C6-Zero which converts roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products.
MARENGO, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

An Iowa State University undergraduate from Le Mars is getting a free college education through his membership in the Iowa National Guard. A Guard public affairs release says Devon Feenstra is a freshman at ISU, working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. At the same time, he’s a member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. This is his third year with the 185th. On training weekends, Feenstra teaches emergency management classes. As a member of the Guard, he is required to attend monthly training meetings, and aditional training periods each year.
LE MARS, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy