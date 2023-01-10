Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff deputies, RFD respond to RV fire
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff deputies and the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to an RV fire that occurred at a home near Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The call of a reported RV on fire came in around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3800...
KAAL-TV
Murder trial “conflicted” out of Olmsted County bench; next hearing set for March
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester man accused of murdering Kim Robinson appeared in court Friday, Jan. 13, and met the judge appointed to his case — Douglas C. Bayley of the First Judicial District covering Goodhue, Dakota, and other counties south of the Twin Cities. Bayley said...
KAAL-TV
Mason City Airport Commission closing in on a bid
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Airport Commission met Thursday for a second round of bids for the construction of a new terminal. This comes after all three initial bids were rejected because they didn’t meet certain criteria. The commission made the final cut on bids Thursday...
KAAL-TV
Mason City woman honored for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented awards on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking to outstanding community members combating human trafficking across the state on Thursday at the Iowa Capitol Building. Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness...
KAAL-TV
MnDOT invites public to learn about the I-90 Austin bridges project
(ABC 6 News) – The public is invited to attend an in-person information meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to learn more about a construction project to replace and improve Interstate 90 bridges and interchanges in Austin. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
KAAL-TV
Rochester police warn residents to check large bills for security strip inconsistencies
(ABC 6 News) – After Hy-Vee Barlow at 6th Street NW discovered four counterfeit $100 bills, Rochester police are reminding those who handle money that there’s more than one way to find a fake. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the counterfeit bills were actually $10 bills that had been...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on Mower County warrant, police allegedly recover possible fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported to Walmart North at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and arrested 25-year-old Austin Kinder, of Austin. According to RPD, Kinder had an outstanding warrant in Mower County, and was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Rochester police said officers found a single...
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
KAAL-TV
Second construction trailer theft reported over weekend
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a construction crew in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane SW, Rochester Township, reported a break-in at an equipment trailer between Friday evening and Monday morning. The workers left the construction site at about 5...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman recovers from suspected overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Rochester woman recovered from an overdose Tuesday, according to Rochester police. Police responded to the 2900 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 p.m., where the woman was reportedly unconscious and struggling to breathe. The officer administered Narcan and Mayo Clinic took over...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
KAAL-TV
A stretch of Hwy 56 closes due to semi rollover near Randolph
(ABC 6 News) – A stretch of Minnesota State Highway 56 has closed due to a semi rollover, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closure is between Minnesota State Highway 19 just north of Stanton and 292nd St. E. in Randolph.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville man pleads guilty in fatal overdose case
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty stemming from a fatal drug overdose of a Roseville man. 26-year-old Brandon Mann entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. As part of a plea agreement, a third-degree murder charge and a felony drug sales charge were dropped.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, accused of pointing gun at other driver in S Broadway road rage
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at another man’s head in a road rage incident that escalated dramatically. Dillon Nolan, 23, appeared in Olmsted County Court on one charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to court...
KAAL-TV
Schaeffer Academy boys basketball notches 4th straight victory
(ABC 6 News) — Ethan VanSchepen tallied 25 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Wabasha-Kellogg 62-55. Evan Miller chipped in with 15 points for Schaeffer and he hit a trio of 3-pointers. Ryan Hartert made three 3-pointers and scored 18 for Wabasha-Kellogg while Henry Meyer added 13 points.
