Northwest Jacksonville elementary will be most modern school in district once completed, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northwest Jacksonville school that was described as dilapidated is in the middle of a major renovation. And it’s not just a face-lift. Crews completely demolished Rutledge Pearson Elementary and are rebuilding it from the ground up. When it’s done, the district said it will be the most modern school in the county.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Putnam County Fire & Rescue helping family of 5-year-old who was severely burned

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – As a 5-year-old boy continues to recover after being severely burned, Putnam County firefighters are raising money to help him and his family. Nathan Scott, of Hawthorne, is at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas, where, according to his mother, he is still on a ventilator but showing signs of getting better.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Here’s what’s open, closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “I have a dream.”. Those four words changed history. Those words gave millions hope for the future, hope for equal opportunity and so much more. On Monday, Jan. 16, the world will celebrate the life, legacy and service of Martin Luther King, Jr. It will be a day to remember the past events that unfolded during the Civil Rights movement. It is a reminder that Dr. King took a stand to end institutionalized racial discrimination, disenfranchisement and segregation in the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville City Council approves power line raising project bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved a bill committing $27 million to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort. Last week, the bill was unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and Utilities committees. The legislation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Ponte Vedra, Bartram, Creekside move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 12 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (13-0-1, Class 7A) Notable...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville is one of Zillow’s ‘10 hottest markets of 2023′

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has topped another list involving more people moving to the area. Duval County earned an impressive spot on “Zillow’s 10 hottest markets” list, coming in at number six. The list is based on factors such as expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households and job growth compared to new construction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!

Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lakesha Burton says she won’t be running for sheriff again in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lakesha Burton, the former assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who previously ran for sheriff in 2022, said she won’t be running again in 2023. During a news conference Wednesday morning, Burton said not running was a difficult decision but ultimately she thought...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play

NEW YORK – Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
‘Extremely rare’: 21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 21-foot adult killer whale died Wednesday morning after it washed up on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. According to Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the event is “extremely rare” as there has never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast.
PALM COAST, FL

