Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for dodging taxes, is taken into custody

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to
Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Waseca travel agency owner given 24 months in prison for wire fraud
(ABC 6 News) – A Waseca man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for wire fraud. According to court documents, from August 2016 to January 2019, Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC. Schumacher misappropriated commission payments meant for travel agents for his own personal use.
Hero veteran recounts taking down Walmart maniac who allegedly threatened to cut patrons with knife
Veteran Demario Davis told "Jesse Watters Primetime" about his experience helping tackle an alleged knife-wielding man threatening patrons at a Walmart and how his military training came into play.
Federal Aviation Administration lifts grounding order for all departing US flights _ delays, cancellations grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration lifts grounding order for all departing US flights _ delays, cancellations grow. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Gov. Henry McMaster to begin historic term in South Carolina
Gov. Henry McMaster will begin what is expected to be a historic final term in South Carolina when he is sworn into office on Wednesday morning. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster will become the longest-serving chief executive South Carolina has had upon completion of his second full term. The Republican will have logged an unprecedented 10 years in office after finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure.
White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Thursday, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute. Richard...
Several Torrance police officers linked to racist text scandal no longer employed by city
At least eight police officers that The Times has linked to a scandal in which Torrance police were caught sending racist text messages are no longer with the agency, records show.
NSA director pushes Congress to renew surveillance powers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. intelligence official on Thursday urged Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications, saying they were critical to stopping terrorism, cyberattacks and other threats. The remarks by Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security...
