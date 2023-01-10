ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Republican leaders in NY call for Santos' resignation

NEW YORK (AP) - Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos. Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. Santos was swarmed by reporters at...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Solar project concerns in town of Columbia.

Solar project concerns mount in the town of Columbia. Solar project proposal under fire in town of Columbia. There's a solar project happening in the Town of Columbia that surpasses any local input.
WKTV

Concerns mount over solar energy project in Kirkland

Atlas Renewables is looking to construct a solar farm in the Town of Kirkland, not far from the Sherill Brook Park in New Hartford. Their mission is to build a relatively small solar farm with the project consisting of Kirkland 1, a 5 megawatt power plant and Kirkland 2, a 4.6 megawatt plant.
KIRKLAND, NY

