We are approaching the rock-bottom depths of flu season and continuing to grapple with the fact that Covid has, despite our collective hopes and entreaties, not quite gone away yet (in fact, there’s a shiny new variant in town). One of the best things you can do to protect yourself and others is (still) wearing a mask, and if you’re running out of KN95s, we have a hot new deal for you.

1 DAY AGO