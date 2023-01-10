Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is going to 'take some time' before making a decision on 2023 season
Similar to Brett Favre's final years in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' recent offseasons have been fueled by questions regarding his future with the storied franchise. That will again be the case this offseason for Rodgers, the Packers' starting quarterback since succeeding Favre in 2008. Rodgers was non-committal on his plans...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons why Ravens will upset Bengals, including J.K. Dobbins running wild
If we've learned anything about the NFL this season, it's to expect the unexpected. That's why, despite the odds being stacked against them, no one should be surprised if the Ravens dethrone the Bengals in Sunday night's wild card playoff game. Despite Lamar Jackson's injury, the Ravens made the playoffs...
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by top model on 15-6 roll
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 wraps up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay has made the postseason for the third straight year, reaching at least the Divisional Round in consecutive years. Meanwhile, Dallas hasn't advanced to the divisional since 2018. Ahead of the NFL playoffs 2023, both teams lost straight-up and against the spread last week.
NFL Reveals Events to Be Featured in 2023 Pro Bowl Games
This year’s event will consist of a series of skills competitions and flag football games.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons why Bengals are the NFL team you should be rooting for to win it all
If your favorite team didn't make the playoffs this year and you're looking for a bandwagon to jump on for the postseason, you have 14 different options, but only one of those options is a good one and that option is the Cincinnati Bengals. With the NFL playoffs right around...
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton reveals how he would fix Russell Wilson if he were coach of the Denver Broncos
After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton is looking to get back to the NFL sideline this year, and based on the past few days, it's pretty clear that he's the most sought after candidate on the coaching market right now. The Broncos, Cardinals and Texans are all...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 5-way football parlay would pay out 25-1
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have defied expectations and made the NFL playoffs 2023. Their reward is a date with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers to open Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday. A breakout campaign from Smith and an outstanding rookie campaign from running back Kenneth Walker have helped push Seattle into the NFL playoff bracket. San Francisco, meanwhile, is one of the league's best teams. Boasting a stifling defense and a revamped offense helmed by one-time third-stringer Purdy, the 49ers are a threat to go all the way. The 49ers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines should you target with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
CBS Sports
Three reasons the Chargers will beat the Jaguars in wild card: Justin Herbert ready to make postseason mark
Every once in a while, a team comes along that is remembered despite not winning a championship. The late '70s/early '80s Chargers were one of those teams after captivating fans with their lighting-fast offense. The only thing that was perhaps faster than the Chargers offense those days was the Lakers'...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five
Roughly half of the 2023 NFL Draft order is in place so prepare to see the same projections for the next four months. There is going to be significant conversation about how the top five is going to shake out given the Chicago Bears' position at No. 1 overall and the unlikelihood that they take a quarterback. Will someone jump Houston to take the first quarterback or will the Texans have their choice at No. 2 overall?
