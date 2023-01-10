Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:30 p.m. MST on Fox.

The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite in the game.

Bookies.com : Take the 49ers to cover vs. Seahawks

Bill Speros writes: "The Seahawks needed some help to reach the postseason in Week 18 and did not clinch their spot until the Lions toppled the Packers. The 49ers are favorites to win the NFC at +160. That journey begins Saturday. Even against a double-digit line."

Sporting News : 49ers 31, Seahawks 14

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The 49ers also have a big-time rookie in QB Brock Purdy and their offensive strengths can exploit the Seahawks' key weaknesses in the middle of their defense. That includes power running with Christian McCaffrey with others and working the middle of field in the passing game with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and others. Smith hasn't fared well, like most QBs, when facing consistent pressure from a four-man rush."

Bleacher Report : 49ers 33, Seahawks 20

Maurice Moton writes: "Seattle deserves some respect in a division battle between familiar opponents, but its 30th-ranked run defense won't stop San Francisco's ninth-ranked ground attack, which features star running back Christian McCaffrey. By the way, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has played well, throwing for at least two touchdowns in six consecutive games. Through the air, he'll complement San Francisco's effective run game."

OddsChecker : Go with the Seahawks with the points vs. 49ers

It writes: "The 49ers are 9.5 point favorites in this one. That’s too big for me to take. Brock Purdy has been excellent this year, but he’s still a rookie in his first playoff appearance. The last time these teams met they played an 8 point game. I expect the 49ers to win this one, but winning by multiple scores with a rookie QB in the playoffs isn’t a bet I’m willing to take."

CBS Sports : 49ers 27, Seahawks 20

John Breech writes: "The only thing that concerns me about the 49ers is that they're starting a rookie quarterback and rookies tend to struggle in the playoffs in the same way that the Titanic struggled against the iceberg. It's not pretty. However, I'm not actually overly concerned about Brock Purdy because I think Kyle Shanahan will ease him into the postseason. The Seahawks surrendered the third-most rushing yards in the NFL this season (150.2 yards per game) so I won't be surprised if Shanahan draws up a run-heavy game-plan that calls for Purdy to do almost nothing."

Sporting News : 49ers 31, Seahawks 23

Bill Bender writes: "Brock Purdy is 5-0 as a starter, and the key has been not turning the football over. San Francisco has a +9 turnover differential in those games. Geno Smith averaged 216 passing yards in the two regular-season losses to the 49ers. This spread looks a touch too high, but look for Purdy to continue the connection with George Kittle, who has seven TD receptions the last four weeks. That red-zone scoring will be the difference."

