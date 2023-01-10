ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:30 p.m. MST on Fox.

The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL playoff odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Bookies.com : Take the 49ers to cover vs. Seahawks

Bill Speros writes: "The Seahawks needed some help to reach the postseason in Week 18 and did not clinch their spot until the Lions toppled the Packers. The 49ers are favorites to win the NFC at +160. That journey begins Saturday. Even against a double-digit line."

Sporting News : 49ers 31, Seahawks 14

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The 49ers also have a big-time rookie in QB Brock Purdy and their offensive strengths can exploit the Seahawks' key weaknesses in the middle of their defense. That includes power running with Christian McCaffrey with others and working the middle of field in the passing game with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and others. Smith hasn't fared well, like most QBs, when facing consistent pressure from a four-man rush."

NFL playoff picks : Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lHYx_0k9xSzKV00

Bleacher Report : 49ers 33, Seahawks 20

Maurice Moton writes: "Seattle deserves some respect in a division battle between familiar opponents, but its 30th-ranked run defense won't stop San Francisco's ninth-ranked ground attack, which features star running back Christian McCaffrey. By the way, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has played well, throwing for at least two touchdowns in six consecutive games. Through the air, he'll complement San Francisco's effective run game."

OddsChecker : Go with the Seahawks with the points vs. 49ers

It writes: "The 49ers are 9.5 point favorites in this one. That’s too big for me to take. Brock Purdy has been excellent this year, but he’s still a rookie in his first playoff appearance. The last time these teams met they played an 8 point game. I expect the 49ers to win this one, but winning by multiple scores with a rookie QB in the playoffs isn’t a bet I’m willing to take."

NFL playoff schedule : Seahawks vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Jaguars | Dolphins vs. Bills | Giants vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Bengals | Cowboys vs. Buccaneers | TV info.

CBS Sports : 49ers 27, Seahawks 20

John Breech writes: "The only thing that concerns me about the 49ers is that they're starting a rookie quarterback and rookies tend to struggle in the playoffs in the same way that the Titanic struggled against the iceberg. It's not pretty. However, I'm not actually overly concerned about Brock Purdy because I think Kyle Shanahan will ease him into the postseason. The Seahawks surrendered the third-most rushing yards in the NFL this season (150.2 yards per game) so I won't be surprised if Shanahan draws up a run-heavy game-plan that calls for Purdy to do almost nothing."

Sporting News : 49ers 31, Seahawks 23

Bill Bender writes: "Brock Purdy is 5-0 as a starter, and the key has been not turning the football over. San Francisco has a +9 turnover differential in those games. Geno Smith averaged 216 passing yards in the two regular-season losses to the 49ers. This spread looks a touch too high, but look for Purdy to continue the connection with George Kittle, who has seven TD receptions the last four weeks. That red-zone scoring will be the difference."

More: NFL power rankings: 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Jaguars on fire entering NFL playoffs

More: Super Bowl odds: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills favorites to win NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NBC Bay Area

Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?

Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
SAN JOSE, CA
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers

This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Top 49ers Players vs Seahawks to Watch in Wild Card Game

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. The two teams have played each other twice already, but now is when it matters the most. There are a lot of 49ers players vs Seahawks to pay attention to, especially in a game expected to be played in heavy rain. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle this year, but that is no longer relevant. Here are three 49ers players vs Seahawks to watch for.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Cowboys are receiving good news at just the right time

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off an ugly loss right before the playoffs. That is certainly not something you want heading into a must-win matchup against Tom Brady in the postseason. Still, the Cowboys are seeing a positive trend in a key area. Arguably the most important area: health. Dallas...
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to Thursday Night Football Ratings

In Amazon's rookie season with Thursday Night Football rights, the viewership rates were, by the network's standards, disappointing. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon had to compensate advertisers for lower-than-expected Thursday Night Football viewership in 2022. ...
The Spun

Geno Smith Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Berth

2022 was a year of firsts for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. After making his first Pro Bowl while leading the league in completion percentage, he is getting ready to make his first playoff start. But Smith wants to temper expectations as he leads his team against what many consider the ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game

The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy