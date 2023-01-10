Ex-Aggies Linebacker Ish Harris Commits to Houston

Former Texas A&M Aggies LB Ish Harris will be staying in Texas with the Houston Cougars

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies lost a potentially major piece of their future, this offseason, with true freshman linebacker Ish Harris entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, Harris has found a new home, committing to the University of Houston on Tuesday.

Harris never played a snap in 2022 but did figure into the future of the Aggies' linebacker corps.

While playing at Pilot Point Harris impressed recruiters on both offense and defense. He earned district MVP honors on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 26 carries, while also recording 44 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Texas A&M apparently became a key player in Harris’ recruiting process not long after they offered in January. Aggie representatives Terry Price and Tyler Santucci quickly established a bond with Harris and his family.

After receiving offers from Baylor, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Utah, The Aggies won out.

Now, the Aggies have lost.

