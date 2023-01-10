ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ex-Aggies Linebacker Ish Harris Commits to Houston

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d02j1_0k9xSyRm00

Former Texas A&M Aggies LB Ish Harris will be staying in Texas with the Houston Cougars

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies lost a potentially major piece of their future, this offseason, with true freshman linebacker Ish Harris entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, Harris has found a new home, committing to the University of Houston on Tuesday.

Harris never played a snap in 2022 but did figure into the future of the Aggies' linebacker corps.

While playing at Pilot Point Harris impressed recruiters on both offense and defense. He earned district MVP honors on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 26 carries, while also recording 44 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Texas A&M apparently became a key player in Harris’ recruiting process not long after they offered in January. Aggie representatives Terry Price and Tyler Santucci quickly established a bond with Harris and his family.

After receiving offers from Baylor, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Utah, The Aggies won out.

Now, the Aggies have lost.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Houston Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will look to make some noise in their first year in the Big 12 in 2023. In order to do that, the Cougs will need to add some pieces that can contribute right away. The...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
pvamu.edu

The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA

Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Houston Chronicle

People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos

Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
HOUSTON, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
HOUSTON, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy