Wichita, KS

Wichita’s new Vice-Mayor selected, contracts approved

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

The city of Wichita has a new Vice-Mayor.

Mike Hoheisel from District III was nominated and unanimously approved to the post at Tuesday's meeting. He replaces Council member Becky Tuttle, who served in the role in 2022.

The council also approved a design agreement contract worth $530,600 that will study, design, and implement improvements to Clapp Park, at Harry and Oliver in southeast Wichita. New bridges, an inclusive playground and a dog park are a few of the enhancements planned for the former golf course. The budget for this year's work totals over $3.1 million.

Finally, the city approved an approximately $20 thousand agreement with Safe Streets Wichita to purchase naloxone kits, to help curb overdose deaths from opioids and fentanyl use.

