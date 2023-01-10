Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site

Photo Credi: Alexey_Lesik. File photo. (iStock)

Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.

The website took into account the number of flights that were delayed for longer than an hour, as well as those that were canceled to make the determination. The site broke airports up into two categories, one that considered airports near popular ski destinations around the United States and another that looked a major metropolitan airports.

Pitkin County Airport in Aspen and Eagle County Regional Airport in Vail topped the list of 'worst ski town airports', ranking first and second, respectively.

"It’s no surprise that mountain towns attracting skiers and snowboarders from around the world are likely to run into frequent winter flight disruptions," the report reads.

According to the list, roughly one in three (34.8 percent) of flights at Pitkin County Airport are delayed more than an hour or canceled between December and the end of February.

The site also reported that 22 percent of flights at Eagle County Regional Airport in Vail are delayed more than an hour or canceled during the same time frame.

In terms of big city winter travel, Denver International Airport ranked as one of the country's worst major airports, found in the second-place spot on Hopper.com's list for this size category. At DIA, 13.6 percent of flights were found to be delayed more than an hour or canceled during this time of the year.

Both lists of America's 'worst winter airports' can be found here.