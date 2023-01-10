Logic Teases New Album Featuring RZA, Norah Jones & More in ‘College Park’ Trailer: Watch

Logic is gearing up to make a splash in 2023 with a little help from his friends. On Monday (Jan. 9), the “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” rapper shared an animated teaser for new album College Park , using a short to reveal that a host of musicians will lend their talents to his next set.

The animated video features Logic at the beginnings of his rap career in 2011, with several notable moments including a shocking one where his friend is held at gunpoint by a robber, and his first big show. “I just wanna thank y’all for coming out tonight. I’m so excited to see where this journey takes us. I’m always gonna do this s–t from my heart. Imma do it for my fans,” the rapper says in audio from a live show. “This s–t is a f—ing dream come true.”

Logic shared the list of artists who will be included in his next album, including RZA, Norah Jones, Lucy Rose, C Dot Castro, Andy Hull, Big Lenbo, Fat Trel, Phil Ade, Redman, Seth MacFarlane, Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$, Jordan Harris, Lil Keke and Bun B. The rapper also confirmed on his Instagram Stories Monday, “Yes, Seth MacFarlane is singing.”

Fans also get treated to new material throughout the trailer. One snippet features Logic rapping, “When I grip the mic it’s like I’m looking through the face god/ I can’t even begin to understand why I’m so high.” By the second half of the teaserk the rapper goes acoustic and sings, “Now I’m here/ Light years away from where I was/ Thought I had to be a certain way/ Thought I had to act a certain way/ It took a light year.”

Logic’s College Park project is set to arrive on Feb. 24. It follows the June 2022 release of Vinyl Days , which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 .

Watch the teaser for College Park above.