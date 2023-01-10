ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Logic Teases New Album Featuring RZA, Norah Jones & More in ‘College Park’ Trailer: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Logic is gearing up to make a splash in 2023 with a little help from his friends. On Monday (Jan. 9), the “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” rapper shared an animated teaser for new album College Park , using a short to reveal that a host of musicians will lend their talents to his next set.

The animated video features Logic at the beginnings of his rap career in 2011, with several notable moments including a shocking one where his friend is held at gunpoint by a robber, and his first big show. “I just wanna thank y’all for coming out tonight. I’m so excited to see where this journey takes us. I’m always gonna do this s–t from my heart. Imma do it for my fans,” the rapper says in audio from a live show. “This s–t is a f—ing dream come true.”

Logic shared the list of artists who will be included in his next album, including RZA, Norah Jones, Lucy Rose, C Dot Castro, Andy Hull, Big Lenbo, Fat Trel, Phil Ade, Redman, Seth MacFarlane, Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$, Jordan Harris, Lil Keke and Bun B. The rapper also confirmed on his Instagram Stories Monday, “Yes, Seth MacFarlane is singing.”

Fans also get treated to new material throughout the trailer. One snippet features Logic rapping, “When I grip the mic it’s like I’m looking through the face god/ I can’t even begin to understand why I’m so high.” By the second half of the teaserk the rapper goes acoustic and sings, “Now I’m here/ Light years away from where I was/ Thought I had to be a certain way/ Thought I had to act a certain way/ It took a light year.”

Logic’s College Park project is set to arrive on Feb. 24. It follows the June 2022 release of Vinyl Days , which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 .

Watch the teaser for College Park above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Paramore Drop ‘Dance Punk’ New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’: Stream It Now

There’s still about a month left to go before Paramore‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, This Is Why, arrives, but it is finally beginning to take shape with the release of new single “C’est Comme Ça.” Related Here’s 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 01/12/2023 Described by frontwoman Hayley Williams as a dance punk return to form, the brand new track arrived Thursday (Jan. 12). It’s the third single to be unveiled off This Is Why, due out Feb. 10, and follows lead single and title track “This Is Why” along with “The News.” “C’est Comme Ça” largely features the...
Billboard

‘What a Queen’: Artists React to Shakira’s Hard-Hitting Bizarrap Music Session

If you went to sleep with Shakira on your mind and woke up with Shakira on your mind, you’re not alone. The Colombian star’s Music Session with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap is all the buzz. The striking new song, in which she slams ex Gerard Piqué for leaving her for another woman, is stirring up strong emotions among other artists, who are celebrating Shak for her new girl-power anthem. “My God, what a queen Shakira,” Argentine artist Emilia posted on Twitter. Related Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English 01/12/2023 “BZRP: Music Sessions #53” dropped on Wednesday (Jan....
Billboard

The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer

The Kid LAROI introduced fans to his new musical era on Thursday (Jan. 12) with a trailer teasing his sophomore album, The First Time. In the 30-second teaser, the 19-year-old star’s voice is heard over a series of vintage looking clips of everyday life, saying, “You never forget the first time. The first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.” Over the video, an upbeat new song is heard, presumably “The First Song,” which will be dropping on Thursday (Jan. 19). The album, meanwhile, doesn’t have an official release date but is “coming soon.” The upcoming release is a follow-up to LAROI’s 2020 debut, F*ck Love. LAROI has released a series of solo singles in 2022, following his breakthrough 2021 with smash collaborations “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” with Miley Cyrus. He dropped “Thousand Miles” in April 2022, and “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign in July. Watch The Kid LAROI’s The First Time trailer below More from BillboardKelsea Ballerini Reveals New Heartfirst Tour DatesLisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: ReportsKelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch
Billboard

Megan Moroney, ERNEST & 49 Winchester Land on Spotify’s 2023 Hot Country Artists to Watch List

On Thursday (Jan. 12), Spotify released its Hot Country Artists to Watch list, and making this year’s list is Megan Moroney, who just released a music video for her viral hit “Tennessee Orange, which currently ranks at No. 43 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. “I remember when I moved to town, I dreamed of being on the Hot Country Playlist,” Moroney said in a Spotify video. “To be on that playlist now is very cool for me and I’m very grateful.” “Narcissist” singer-songwriter Avery Anna makes the list too, as does Dylan Marlowe (known for his remake of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”...
Billboard

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Are Back in the Studio Together

Together, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding delivered a pair of EDM classics with 2012’s “I Need Your Love” and 2014’s “Outside.” Now it looks like we may be getting more music from the pair. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Harris tweeted a casual photo of himself and Goulding in the studio, writing simply “back in the studio with Ellie Goulding!!” along with a CD emoji. In the photo Goulding, dressed all in black, smiles for the camera while standing in front of the mic clutching her headphones, while Harris, bearded, smiling and draped in green flannel, handles selfie duty. Together, Harris...
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Lets Out Her Inner-Punk With Blink-182 Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson is letting her rock and roll side shine. For the Wednesday (Jan. 11) installment of her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment, the Grammy-winning singer tried her hand at a Blink-182 cover and went for the band’s classic track “All the Small Things.” Accompanied by her band Y’all, the “Since U Been Gone” singer donned clothing fit for the occasion, appearing onstage in an oversize gray dress and grunge-inspired flannel shirt for her rendition of the track. “All the small things/ True care, truth brings/ I’ll take one lift/ Your ride, best trip/ Always, I know/ You’ll be at my show/ Watching, waiting/...
Billboard

The National Tease New Album With Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers & Sufjan Stevens

The National are teasing their next project, and it’s shaping up to be a high-profile one. On Friday (Jan. 13), the group uploaded a video of lead singer Matt Berninger in a sepia-toned clip sitting at a piano bench and reading a copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a sparse, piano instrumental softly plays in the background. The short video clip also included a link to a password-protected page on their website, americanmary.com/lp9. Fans were quick find out how to access the page (spoiler alert: “EVIL FOREBODINGS” unlocks the mysterious link). When opened, the page features a video with the same piano melody,...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Miley Cyrus grows with “Flowers,” Shakira doesn’t hold anything back alongside Bizarrap, and Sam Smith recruits two pals to keep evolving. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”  Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has remade her image and sound at the start of a new album era, from the grown-up synth-pop of Can’t Be Tamed to the audacious hip-hop influence...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Blooms on ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Lead Single ‘Flowers’: Stream It Now

Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year by unveiling her brand new single “Flowers” on Friday (Jan. 13). Related Miley Cyrus Teases New Single 'Flowers' From the Shower 01/12/2023 “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings on the self-assured anthem. Given its themes of independence and self-reliance, it’s certainly an interesting coincidence that Cyrus chose to drop the song on ex Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday. The two...
Billboard

It’s Her, Hi: Taylor Swift Crashes The 1975 Concert & Live-Debuts ‘Anti-Hero’

Looks like Taylor Swift is getting ready for her The Eras Tour with a little stage time. Unsuspecting fans at The 1975‘s concert in London on Thursday (Jan. 12) were beyond surprised when Swift took the stage at the O2 arena to not only perform one of the rock band’s classic tracks, but also to live-debut her latest hit single. In fan-captured video, Swift is seen emerging onstage in a sparkling silver dress, taking in the screaming crowd of fans. In other moments, the singer takes a shot covering The 1975’s “The City” — a fan-favorite track from the band’s self-titled...
Billboard

Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Sam Smith, Vagabon, May-A & More

As you continue to work on those New Year’s resolutions, why not soundtrack them with some fabulous new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sam Smith’s sexed-up new single to Vagabon’s infectious new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sam Smith feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez, “Gimme” Innuendo is cool and all, but Sam Smith is ready to be a bit more overt with their latest track. “Gimme,” the latest offering...
Billboard

SEVENTEEN Sub-Unit BSS Teases New Single ‘Second Wind’: Here’s When It Arrives

SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS unveiled the teaser for “Second Wind,” their first single in five years, on Sunday (Jan. 8). The visual, which features the words “Ladies and gentlemen they call us BSS” emblazoned over a red dirt running track, promises that the trio of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi will release the track on Feb. 6. (The unit takes its acronym of a name from “BooSeokSoon,” the three letters from the idols’ Korean names.) Related Watch SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, Dino and Mingyu Nail 'Wednesday' Dance Challenge 01/12/2023 The phrase on the poster also served as the opening line of BSS’ debut single, “Just do it,” back...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has risen through the ranks to become a queen of cover songs thanks to the opening segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But for the Thursday (Jan. 12) episode, the American Idol alum decided to switch things up and do a Kellyoke Classic — a performance of one of her own songs. This time, she gave her 2017 track “Didn’t I” a chance to shine on the daytime program. Soul was the name of the game for the first Kellyoke Classic of the year. The three-time Grammy winner, accompanied by her band Y’all, performed with her full range, belting...
Billboard

Jenna Ortega Brainstorms Possible Lady Gaga Character on ‘Wednesday’: ‘They Would Understand Each Other’

Teen psychics, werewolves, vampires and gorgons make up the student body at Nevermore Academy in Netflix’s Wednesday — so who better to make a cameo than the queen of little monsters herself? While hitting the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night (Jan. 10), leading lady Jenna Ortega discussed what a character played by Lady Gaga on the mysterious and spooky hit series would entail. “I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega said at the awards show, where she was nominated for best actress – television series musical or comedy, which ultimately went to Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson. “If Lady Gaga were...
Billboard

SZA Drops Four-Track ‘Kill Bill’ Bundle

SZA has quadrupled down on the success of her hit “Kill Bill.” On Friday (Jan. 13), the singer dropped a four-track “Kill Bill” bundle featuring the original song, as well as a sped-up version, instrumental and vocal takes. The track from the singer’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album SOS leapt to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart this week, marking her first chart-topper on the list. “Kill Bill” raced to No. 1 from No. 11, surpassing its prior No. 5 high set upon its debut three weeks earlier. The song marks the first No. 1 for the St....
Billboard

Blessing Offor Talks Christian Music Success & Debut Album ‘My Tribe’: ‘I Didn’t Give Myself Permission to Quit’

“That was a wild 36 hours in Santa Barbara,” singer-songwriter and Contemporary Christian Music hitmaker Blessing Offor tells Billboard, recalling how a meeting with five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste in November 2022 at the Google Zeitgeist Conference led to an impromptu writing session.  “It felt like meeting an old friend kind of thing, just immediately cool,” Offor says. “He asked what we were doing that afternoon, and if we wanted to do a session in L.A. My flight was supposed to leave that afternoon, but I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I immediately called my travel guy and was like, ‘Do whatever you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex. Related First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More 01/13/2023 After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which...
Billboard

The Lyrical Wizardry Behind Hikaru Utada’s Revival Hit ‘First Love’

In recent years, you’ve doubtlessly felt some major shifts in the Western pop music scene. Of course, there has been the rise of reggaeton, fresh takes on pop-punk, edgy new grooves from London, and hit trends that originated on TikTok. While these are all fascinating movements, there’s another in the air — the meteoric rise of Asian artists. Since the late 2010s, listeners around the world have been reappraising music from Asia, and the development of streaming platforms has provided Asian music with an even greater presence. Special note should be taken of the presence of musician Hikaru Utada, who uses...
Billboard

Fall Out Boy Tease Apocalyptic New Single, ‘Love From the Other Side’

Fall Out Boy are storming into 2023 with a vengeance. The first taste of new music from the follow-up to 2018’s MANIA album was revealed in a 13-second clip featuring the Chicago-bred group’s signature urgent emo-tinged rock. “Sending my love from the other side/ The apocalypse/ And I just about snapped/ Don’t look back/ Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand,” singer Patrick Stump rages over a rush of pop-punk energy. In the tease posted on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11), the band also revealed that the song is due out on Jan. 18 and that there is “lots more...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy