Police retirements and promotions presented at West Lafayette City Hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Two police retirements and a promotion took place during and just after Tuesday's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, causing some emotions to run high.

Two retired officers and their weapons

Gary Ward and Kevin Flynn, two members of the West Lafayette Police Department for over 25 years, are retiring this month. As such, their weapons have been declared surplus.

West Lafayette police Chief Troy Harris confirmed with the Journal & Courier what happens to these weapons after they are declared surplus.

"(The weapons are) gifted to our retirees," Harris said. "They get to keep them. It's their gun that they have carried with them."

From probationary to officer first class

With two retirees came one new official officer to the WLPD force − Justin Balog. Balog, 26, from Illinois, is the newest sworn-in officer at the WLPD.

"Before we get into the actual ceremony...I want to make sure that the family understands and the media understands how difficult it is to get here," Harris said. "...First thing Justin did was take a physical agility test...and then you have to take a general aptitude test...Once you've passed that, you go to (an interview) board...It's a little intense, probably a little intimidating. But he didn't have a problem with it.

"Once he goes through the interview board, he goes through a background investigation...We dig into Justin's past, try to find all of his ex-girlfriends, see if they say anything (about him). And he undergoes a polygraph...He passed that as well."

Harris stated that ever after all that, Balog and any other officers going through this process still must go to Indianapolis and undergo further medical and psychological testing. According to Harris, less than 10% of applicants to the WLPD make it to the ceremony that Balog just experienced.

"It was a very, very long road (to get sworn in)," Balog said. "But it's just an exceptional feeling to finally be here. (I'm) a little bit nervous, especially with the whole ceremony, it was a little bit bigger than I was expecting; but in a very exciting way. I'm very, very happy to be here."

Both of Balog's parents participated in the ceremony, with his father presenting him with his badge and his mother with the WLPD's coin.

Harris provided comments on his experience with Balog so far.

"Justin brings a lot to the table," Harris said. "His excitement for this job exudes when you're around him. It's something that he has worked hard on his whole life to obtain. And we're super proud to have him.

According to Harris, the timeline of being sworn in as a WLPD officer can take anywhere from 3-6 months.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.