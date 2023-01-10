Marijuana found during traffic stop on work truck, says Shiner Police
SHINER, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Police Chief Kevin Kelso with the Shiner Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a work truck.
According to Shiner PD, Chief Kelso witnessed a large, unmarked box-truck make an illegal, left turn from the center lane of 90a (Avenue E). The chief then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, he located marijuana and discovered the driver was driving without a license.
The Shiner Police Department then cited the driver for having marijuana, the traffic violation and for driving without a driver’s license. During the stop, Chief Kelso also learned the truck was a work vehicle.
The Shiner Police Department provided the above information and photo.
