Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man arrested for attacking woman; charged in club shooting that injured 5 people

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
A Pensacola man who was arrested Friday for allegedly pistol whipping a woman was also charged separately in connection to a June 2022 shooting that injured multiple people at The Pelicans Nest in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Mike Wood confirmed to the News Journal that 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing missiles into a building relating to the Pelicans Nest shooting that left five injured.

According to Rudolph's arrest report, he was arrested by Escambia County Sheriff's deputies after he "punched (a woman) in the side of her head," then "threw her to the ground, hit her in the head with a handgun and stole her gun" on Dec. 27, 2022. Rudolph then allegedly stole the woman's white Nissan Kicks SUV.

Rudolph was charged with robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a misdemeanor count of battery and a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana.

Pelicans Nest shooting:Five people shot at downtown Pensacola night club. Police believe attack was 'targeted'

Attempted bank robber sought:Pensacola police searching for middle-aged woman who tried to rob Synovus Bank

What happened at The Pelicans Nest on June 18, 2022?

At 12:35 a.m. June 18, a suspect shot five people between the ages of 21 and 45 years old at the self-described dance club and hookah lounge on 15 East Intendencia St.

Five days later on June 23, the club announced they were permanently closed.

After the incident, Officer Gregory Gordon told the News Journal that evidence compiled by investigators pointed them to believe "the shooting was a targeted incident" and did not present a danger toward the greater public.

Although the shooting occurred inside the building, police officers located three victims outside the building in the club’s parking lot upon their arrival at the scene.

A fourth victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, followed by a fifth victim’s arrival at another unidentified medical facility.

At this time, there is still no reported motive for the shooting.

Rudolph is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

