10 Best Places to Sell Clothes Online

If your closet is overflowing with clothing you no longer wear, it may be time to minimize. By selling your used clothes online, you could make a profit on those garments that are crowding your shelves. In fact, there are a number of online marketplaces that can connect you with thousands or even millions of buyers looking to purchase pre-owned clothing, footwear, handbags and other accessories, and other products.

The best places to sell clothes make it easy to list your items, set a fair price, and sell your clothing with secure payment gateways. Some clothes-selling platforms even send you a prepaid shipping label so all you have to do is drop your items off at the post office.

If you’re ready to get started decluttering your home — and make some money along the way — here are our recommendations for the best places to sell clothes online based on their fee structure, selling features, and other factors.

The best sites to sell your clothes:

In this article

The best sites to sell clothes online

Best for Features Fees

Poshmark Brand variety

Post listings to your own closet

Promote listing in themed parties

Offers prepaid shipping labels

Mercari Clothing, beauty products, and household goods

Create your own listings

Has more than 50 million users

Mercari Local service offers same-day pick up and delivery

thredUp Easy selling process Send a “clean out kit” to thredUp team for free, and thredUP photographs and lists your items Earn 3% to 80%, depending on item price, condition, and seasonality

Fees accurate as of January 9, 2023. Additional fees may apply.

Best for brand variety: Poshmark

Poshmark is a popular website and app for selling women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as beauty products and home decor. When you use Poshmark, you create your own closet. You upload photographs of your clothing items to your closet and set your own prices. You can also participate in “Posh Parties” to promote your listings to a wider audience.

Buyers pay a $7.45 shipping fee on any item. After someone purchases your item, Poshmark will send you a prepaid USPS shipping label, which you can attach to any box you have on hand.

Poshmark charges a flat fee of 20% on items over $15 and $2.95 on items under $15. You can sell a variety of clothing brands from Poshmark, as well as beauty products, home goods, electronics, makeup, and even pet accessories.

Visit Poshmark.

Best for high-end and designer brands: Tradesy/Vestiaire Collective

A woman-founded company, Tradesy lets you create your own listings and set your own prices — but it offers help along the way, including a shipping kit. It is a great place to sell Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and other high-end brands. Tradesy is now part of Vestiaire Collective, and the Tradesy brand will be winding down.

The Vestiaire Collective has customers in over 80 countries and 23 million users. It also lets you create your own listings, and it offers prepaid shipping labels and customer support. U.S. sellers will have a selling fee of 12% on most items. There’s also a payment processing fee of 3%.

If you decide to take your reselling to the next level and start a business, Vestiaire Collective also has a professional seller option with lower commissions and more advanced selling tools.

Visit Vestiaire Collective.

Best for designer and luxury goods consignment: The RealReal

The RealReal is a luxury online consignment service that pays out a commission when it sells your items. It asks for high-end designer clothing from Prada, Chanel, and other designers. Before listing any item, The RealReal team takes the time to verify its authenticity.

The RealReal will photograph and write descriptions of your items and take care of shipping. Your earnings can increase the more you sell, but commissions start at 20% for items under $99 and go up to 70% for items over $5,000. You can get paid via direct deposit, check, or store credit.

Visit The RealReal.

Best for clothing, beauty products, and household goods: Mercari

Launched in 2015, the Mercari app has over 50 million users buying and selling secondhand clothing, electronics, and other items. You can create your own listings and set your own prices. Mercari charges a flat 10% fee on anything that sells, one of the lowest fee structures on this list of the best places to sell clothes online.

Outside of clothing, you can also sell beauty products, electronics, collectibles, sports equipment, and other items on Mercari. If you sell to someone who lives nearby, you can also take advantage of Mercari’s same-day delivery service, Mercari Local. Mercari Local will send a driver to your door to pick it up and deliver it to the buyer the same day.

Visit Mercari.

Best for an easy process: thredUP

While some sites ask you to take photographs and write item descriptions, thredUP does all the heavy lifting for you. You can simply request a “clean out kit,” fill it with clothing items you wish to sell and send it off to thredUP.

You can choose your own listing prices or take thredUP’s price suggestions. The thredUP team will take care of listing and selling your items. If it decides an item doesn’t meet its quality standards, thredUP will donate it for you or you can pay $10.99 to have it sent back to you.

You’ll earn a commission of between 3% and 80% on items that sell, depending on the sale price. Items under $20 give a payout between 3% and 15%, for example, while items over $200 pay out 80%.

Visit thredUP.

Best for no listing fees: Vinted

Vinted doesn’t charge a fee to list on its platform. If your item sells, though, you may have to pay $0.70 plus 5% of the purchase price. You can sell women’s clothing as well as men’s and children’s clothing, pet care items, tech accessories, housewares, and entertainment items like video games to Vinted’s more than 65 million members.

If you want more people to see your listing, you can pay for an “item bump” for three to seven days.

Visit Vinted.

Best for trendy styles: Depop

Depop is an online store with a similar interface to Instagram, letting you set up a profile with a grid of photographs of your items and hashtags.

The Depop app is popular among Gen Zers looking for streetwear and trending styles. The app charges a 10% fee, letting you keep 90% of the profits. It’s a subsidiary of popular online marketplace Etsy.

Visit Depop.

Best for children’s clothing: Kidizen

Kidizen is one of the best places to sell clothes online if you’re looking to clean out your kids’ closets and make some extra cash. You can sell clothes yourself or ask Kidizen’s Style Scouts to list your items for you.

DIY sellers pay a 12% plus $0.50 fee to use the Kidizen marketplace. You’re also responsible for paying shipping costs, but you can opt to purchase a shipping label through Kidizen.

Visit Kidizen.

Best for reaching the most buyers: eBay

Launched in 1995, eBay has more than 135 million active buyers all over the world. You can sell just about anything on this platform, including your unwanted clothes.

If you’re selling women’s clothing, expect to pay a 15% fee for purchases under $2,000 and a 9% fee for purchases over $2,000. Other categories vary. Your first 250 listings per month are free. Additional listings cost $0.35 each. If you want to sell to international buyers, eBay helps you with shipping through its Global Shipping Program.

Visit eBay.

Best for selling locally: Facebook Marketplace

Facebook users might enjoy selling their clothes through Facebook Marketplace, a completely free platform for listing and selling items. You can make a public listing that anyone can see, even if they’re not on Facebook.

Buyers can find your items in search results, but you can promote them further by sharing them on your own profile or in groups.

It’s up to you whether you want to ship the item or meet up with someone locally to hand deliver it in person. You’ll be responsible for shipping costs and price negotiating, but there are no seller fees to post or sell on Facebook Marketplace.

Visit Facebook Marketplace.

Tips for selling clothes online

The approach you take to sell used clothes online can make or break your chances of success. Here are some tips for putting your best foot forward as you figure out how to make money selling your clothes online.

Decide if you want a DIY or hands-off selling process. When choosing a clothes-selling marketplace, determine whether you want to list and sell your items on your own or prefer a site that does this legwork for you. Figuring out your answer can help you narrow down your list of platforms.

When choosing a clothes-selling marketplace, determine whether you want to list and sell your items on your own or prefer a site that does this legwork for you. Figuring out your answer can help you narrow down your list of platforms. Take fees into account. Make sure to take listing and selling fees into account, as well as any shipping costs, so you know how much money you could make selling your clothes.

Make sure to take listing and selling fees into account, as well as any shipping costs, so you know how much money you could make selling your clothes. Review site guidelines. Every platform has its own rules, so read all the instructions carefully before you start selling. ThredUP, for instance, will donate any clothing that doesn’t meet its quality standards unless you request (and pay a fee) to have it sent back to you. Others will only accept designer items or won’t let you set the selling price.

Every platform has its own rules, so read all the instructions carefully before you start selling. ThredUP, for instance, will donate any clothing that doesn’t meet its quality standards unless you request (and pay a fee) to have it sent back to you. Others will only accept designer items or won’t let you set the selling price. Make sure your clothing is in great condition. From laundering your clothing to ironing out the wrinkles, you’ll have a better chance of making a sale if your clothes are in good condition.

From laundering your clothing to ironing out the wrinkles, you’ll have a better chance of making a sale if your clothes are in good condition. Post high-quality images. Good lighting, a simple background, and enhanced colors can make all the difference in clinching the sale.

Good lighting, a simple background, and enhanced colors can make all the difference in clinching the sale. Price the item realistically. Setting a fair price will help your item sell more quickly. Some marketplaces offer price suggestions based on their data.

Setting a fair price will help your item sell more quickly. Some marketplaces offer price suggestions based on their data. Write in-depth descriptions with keywords. Detailed descriptions that include measurements, sizing, fabric, and any other important information go a long way. Using keywords can also help your item show up in search results.

Detailed descriptions that include measurements, sizing, fabric, and any other important information go a long way. Using keywords can also help your item show up in search results. Take advantage of promotion opportunities. Some platforms help you promote your items through special online events or purchasing a featured listing. Putting effort into promoting your items could boost their chances of selling.

FAQs

Where is it easiest to sell clothes?

ThredUP is one of the easiest places to sell clothes online since the team will photograph and write descriptions of your items for you, as well as take care of shipping. However, other platforms put the selling power in your hands by letting you list and photograph your items yourself.

Ultimately, the easiest place to sell clothes online depends on whether you prefer a DIY selling process or one where the marketplace creates your listings for you.

How can I sell my clothes for quick cash?

You can sell your clothes for quick cash by signing up for one of these clothes-selling platforms and listing your items online. Making sure your items are in great condition, writing keyword-rich descriptions, taking high-quality photographs, and setting a fair price will all help your items sell more quickly.

You might also take extra steps to promote your items, such as posting them in Facebook groups or paying an extra fee for a featured listing. You could also look into in-person options such as local consignment stores.

Methodology

To develop our list of the best sites to sell clothes online, we looked at popular resale sites and evaluated them according to a set of criteria we consider critical to the consumer, including fees, ease of use, and selling features.

Bottom line

Selling your old clothes online is a great way to clear out your closet and make some extra money on stuff you already own. Giving your clothes a second life is friendly to the environment, too, helping reduce the more than 11 million tons of textile waste that get sent to landfills every year.

From Poshmark to thredUP to eBay, these platforms make it easy to start selling your clothes in a matter of minutes. You can snap some photos of your items, write descriptions, and start selling right from your computer or phone.

