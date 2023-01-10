ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

US 103.3

Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backseat To North Dakota State

Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse to host ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

