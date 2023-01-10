ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

KVAL

ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival

FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Local food truck provides work to students

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Junction City accepting application for city council vacancy

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is accepting applications for a City Councilor vacancy. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 680 Greenwood Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday,...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Student workers at the University of Oregon are trying to form a union

EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

WOW Hall shooting: one year later

EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police officers take action to save man's life with CPR

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department issued a news release recognizing the efforts of two of its officers who saved a man's life by performing CPR. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, EPD says, officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the area of W. 3rd Avenue and Lawrence Street where a woman had been seen yelling that someone had been shot and running towards the railroad tracks.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th

The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch

EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks called out after loss to Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite Oregon Men's basketball team returning to nearly full strength, the Ducks were blown out at home against Arizona State 90-73. The Sun Devils were hot from the very beginning of the game knocking down eight three-pointers in the first half, while holding Oregon to just 29 points in the half. The Ducks showed some fight in the second half, but still gave up 44 points to ASU just two less than what they scored in the first half. It's the team's third ugly loss in the span of about three weeks including a loss to Utah Valley and a 41-point losing effort on the road at Colorado.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
EUGENE, OR

