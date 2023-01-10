Read full article on original website
ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
Volunteers needed for Lane County chapter of national trauma intervention program
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County has announced the formation of a local chapter of a national non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to assist emergency personnel in providing immediate support to those affected by tragedy. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. works with local public safety officials to provide immediate...
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
Local food truck provides work to students
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
Junction City accepting application for city council vacancy
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is accepting applications for a City Councilor vacancy. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 680 Greenwood Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday,...
Student workers at the University of Oregon are trying to form a union
EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
WOW Hall shooting: one year later
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
Police: Bicyclist killed in Hwy 42 crash at Grant Smith Road intersection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 42 at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. Police say a Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Robert Howerton, 76, of Winston, was westbound...
Eugene Police officers take action to save man's life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department issued a news release recognizing the efforts of two of its officers who saved a man's life by performing CPR. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, EPD says, officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the area of W. 3rd Avenue and Lawrence Street where a woman had been seen yelling that someone had been shot and running towards the railroad tracks.
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
Sheriff's Office: Explosion & structure fire related to illegal butane hash oil operation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk. of Place Road near Lowell. Officials say that upon arrival they discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames.
Flights delayed and canceled at Eugene Airport Wednesday after FAA system failure
EUGENE, Ore. — More than 8,000 flights within the U.S. were delayed Wednesday, according to the flight tracking app FlightAware, after a government system that offers safety information to pilots broke down. Some of those canceled or delayed flights were at the Eugene Airport, leaving some passengers stranded. "Hopefully...
Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th
The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch
EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
Ducks called out after loss to Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite Oregon Men's basketball team returning to nearly full strength, the Ducks were blown out at home against Arizona State 90-73. The Sun Devils were hot from the very beginning of the game knocking down eight three-pointers in the first half, while holding Oregon to just 29 points in the half. The Ducks showed some fight in the second half, but still gave up 44 points to ASU just two less than what they scored in the first half. It's the team's third ugly loss in the span of about three weeks including a loss to Utah Valley and a 41-point losing effort on the road at Colorado.
Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
