EUGENE, Ore. — Despite Oregon Men's basketball team returning to nearly full strength, the Ducks were blown out at home against Arizona State 90-73. The Sun Devils were hot from the very beginning of the game knocking down eight three-pointers in the first half, while holding Oregon to just 29 points in the half. The Ducks showed some fight in the second half, but still gave up 44 points to ASU just two less than what they scored in the first half. It's the team's third ugly loss in the span of about three weeks including a loss to Utah Valley and a 41-point losing effort on the road at Colorado.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO