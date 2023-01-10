Read full article on original website
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care
Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Priscilla Block is Coming to Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, TX
One of country music's fastest-rising stars, one of the genre’s most exciting new artists, and one of its most authentic and relatable voices is coming to Deep East Texas. The mega-talented and unapologetic Priscilla Block is coming to Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches on Saturday, April 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 am.
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
Dog Attacked With Machete In Lufkin, Texas Recovers
Lufkin man, Jesus Aguilar, is currently in the Angelina County Jail after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Friday, January 6, 2023 a complaint was made to the Sheriff's Office in reference to animal cruelty. The owner of the dog stated that the suspect arrived at their...
NFR Bulls and Bull Riders Return to Lufkin for Xtreme Bull Bash
The Badders Law Firm Xtreme Bull Bash presented by Lufkin Ford is coming to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin on Saturday, February 11. Gates will open at 6 pm and the bull riding will get underway at 7:30. The first-ever Bull Bash took place at the...
KWTX
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed East Texas woman in satanic ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who allegedly killed an East Texas woman as part of a Satanic sacrifice has been indicted. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, Texas, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. According...
KTRE
Toddler Left On Side Of The Road
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. She says she has 10% usable vision, so...
KLTV
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for Cole Duane Jackson on his 50th birthday
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are still looking for Cole Duane Jackson who disappeared from Timpson in 2006. According to officials, Jackson disappeared 16 years and six months ago at the age of 33 meaning that Jan. 10 would be his 50th birthday. Officials said that Jackson was […]
KLTV
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A week after his 99-year prison sentence was formalized, convicted murderer Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis...
KLTV
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with machete numerous times
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said. A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence […]
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge […]
