ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICKS 105

When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?

The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
LUFKIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway

If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Woodland Heights in Lufkin Recognized for High Quality Heart Care

Chalk up another outstanding achievement for Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin. According to a press release, The American College of Cardiology has recognized the hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in December based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Priscilla Block is Coming to Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, TX

One of country music's fastest-rising stars, one of the genre’s most exciting new artists, and one of its most authentic and relatable voices is coming to Deep East Texas. The mega-talented and unapologetic Priscilla Block is coming to Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches on Saturday, April 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 am.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
LIVINGSTON, TX
KICKS 105

Dog Attacked With Machete In Lufkin, Texas Recovers

Lufkin man, Jesus Aguilar, is currently in the Angelina County Jail after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Friday, January 6, 2023 a complaint was made to the Sheriff's Office in reference to animal cruelty. The owner of the dog stated that the suspect arrived at their...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Toddler Left On Side Of The Road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. She says she has 10% usable vision, so...
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
HENDERSON, TX
East Texas News

Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
ONALASKA, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy