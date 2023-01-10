Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, MichiganBryan DijkhuizenGaylord, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
Michigan 911 outage under investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
New Details: Lake City Man Sentenced for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes
UPDATE 01/12/23 1:46 p.m. Detectives started investigating on May 20, 2022 after a report of inappropriate messages and a possible relationship between 43-year-old Nelson and a 13-year-old. Nelson was arraigned in July for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, and was released...
How to Ease the Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says we’ve only had six days of some sunshine over the last 30 days. These gloomy winter days can lead to what’s known as seasonal affective disorder. SAD is a mood disorder characterized by depression. A lack of sunshine causes it, so the...
Interlochen man arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Interlochen man was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Manistee County Jail after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel. According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in the area of Simpson Road near Litzen Road by a woman who said her husband was attacking her.
