Danica McKellar Shares Makeup-Free Selfie To Celebrate 48th Birthday

Danica McKellar just turned 48 years old on January 3rd. To celebrate, she shared a makeup-free selfie on social media and opened up about what a great year it has been. Danica recently made the switch from exclusively working with Hallmark to creating movies for the Great American Family network.

She began the post next to her photo, “Well hello there, 48! ❤️ (Here’s the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot. 😉) Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today! Wishing you all a beautiful 2023, and thank you so much for being on this journey with me, both with my movies on @gactv and with @mckellarmath, and of course also with my newfound faith, for which so many of you have been so encouraging! 🙏❤️🙏”

She continued to share how she believes the key to a youthful glow depends on a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude. Danica shared that she aims to eat well and get a balance of exercise and rest. She also tries to focus on gratitude and hopes to give back to the world in any way she can.

CHRISTMAS SHE WROTE, Danica McKellar, (aired Dec. 6, 2020). photo: Allister Foster / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

To conclude her post, she encouraged others to donate to some of her favorite charities. While she is best known for her role as Winnie Cooper in The Wonder Years, she has been creating a lot of Christmas TV movies in recent years and wrote books to help children learn math.

VERY, VERY, VALENTINE, Danica McKellar, (aired Feb. 10, 2018). photo: ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Her most recent film was called Christmas at the Drive-In and appeared on the new network. Happy birthday, Danica!