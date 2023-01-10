Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
penbaypilot.com
Frances Adeline Hastings Knight, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Frances Adeline Hastings Knight, 91, passed away December 31, 2022 due to natural causes, surrounded by family in the home she built with her husband and raised her three sons. She was born January 17, 1931 in Camden, to Stirling W. Sr. and Doris Robinson Hastings. Frances...
penbaypilot.com
Patricia Ann Ballou,, notice
LINCOLNVILLE BEACH — Patricia Ann Ballou, 87, widow of Richard Ballou Sr., died at Knox Center For Long Term Care in Rockland, on January 6, 2023. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
penbaypilot.com
Frederick E. Peabody, notice
UNION — Frederick E. Peabody, 91, beloved husband of the late Margie Blake Peabody, died peacefully, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Togus VA Hospital, following a brief period of declining health. Family and friends will be invited to visit and attend a Masonic Service this summer, Thursday, July 6,...
penbaypilot.com
Barbara Anne Emery, obituary
BELMONT — Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on January 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.
penbaypilot.com
Kevin W. Curit, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. A complete obituary will be published later. There will be a Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Camden American Legion Post #30, 91 Pearl Street, Camden. Condolences and...
penbaypilot.com
2023 Maine Fishermen’s Forum returns to Samoset after pandemic hiatus with seminars, trade show, speakers
ROCKPORT — For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4, 2023. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.
penbaypilot.com
SAT Prep Matters & Boot Camps with Dr. Mary Smyth - Online this Winter
Belfast, Maine — Preparation for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be the focus of an upcoming online class through the Hutchinson Center this February. SAT Prep Matters, is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT this year. The course will be offered on four consecutive Mondays, from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $250 per session and runs Feb. 6, 13, 27 and Mar. 6, 2023. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website - SAT Prep Matters.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Area Chamber strengthens its Board of Directors
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members Susan Beemer, of Cornerspring Montessori School, and Erin Merrifield, of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate, have been promoted from within the Board to take on the roles of President and Vice President, respectively. Additionally, Terri Tower, of Camden National Bank, and...
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
penbaypilot.com
‘Legends and Legacies’ artwork by Connie Bellet on display at Gibbs Library
WASHINGTON — The Gibbs Library, in Washington, presents an art show by Connie Bellet entitled “Legends and Legacies.” Many of the paintings have songs that go with them, which were recorded by Phil White Hawk and were part of a touring multimedia performance called “Inspirada Americana.” The art show will hang through January and February.
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
penbaypilot.com
Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs calls for artists and makers
The Camden Public Library announces an open call for entries for the Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs on July 8 – 9, and September 30 – October 1, 2023. “Harbor Arts and Books is a well-attended, long-standing community event, held on the National Historic Landmark grounds of the Camden Public Library in both the summer and fall,” said CPL, in a news release.
I Met An Extremely Talented Mainer in The Bathroom At a Local Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
