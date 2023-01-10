ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Kitt Peak National Observatory is on the road to recovery

By Tina Giuliano
 3 days ago
Last year, the Contreras Fire threatened the buildings, telescopes and staff at the Kitt Peak National Observatory. A dormitory and another small building were burned. The observatory lost internet and water lines.

VIEW GALLERY: The Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak

The associate director for the observatory Dr. Michelle Edwards said about a month after the fire, the team came back to the peak to start cleaning up.

"After about a month, our staff returned and to begin cleaning all the sensitive equipment and optics that were impacted by the smoke," she said. "Astronomers are here on the mountain and now we are allowed to stay overnight."

The observatory has a crew of about 30 people and some may stay over night, Edwards said. The crew and the Tohono O'Odham Utility Authority worked together to repair the area and restore the utility poles, which are used for things like power lines.

"They manually dug six foot holes into the ground next to the damaged utility poles," she said.

The team is hoping to have small groups of visitors come back with reservations over the next month. They hope to have full general access to the public by the summer.

Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

