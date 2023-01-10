ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

The Best Bagels in South Jersey

When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted. For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel. I ask, is there...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ

In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ

Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy

Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

