The Best Bagels in South Jersey
When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted. For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel. I ask, is there...
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident
"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ
In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ
Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing
They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners. Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Kelsey Grammer Stayed Up Late At Atlantic City’s Irish Pub
Kelsey Grammer’s character of Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular customer at the bar on the classic TV sitcom Cheers, but lately, the actor has become known for going behind the bar to serve patrons his own ales. Ever since the actor, also known for Cheers spinoff Frasier and...
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
This Stunning New Jersey Home is Just too Perfect to Live In
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
$1 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Ocean County, NJ
Someone who walked into a deli in Ocean County, NJ this week is now much richer thanks to the purchase of a winning lottery ticket. The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $1 million!. This $1M Mega Millions ticket was bought at the 88 West Deli & Grill on...
Plunge, Comic-Con, Wrestling & Cheerleading Coming To Wildwood, NJ
The annual Polar Bear Plunge is a part of a big Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Wildwood, New Jersey. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the plunge takes place at 1 p.m. There is catered lunch for all participants immediately following the plunge inside the Wildwood Convention Center. For more...
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
