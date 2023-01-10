ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

100.7 WITL

Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Sunken Ship In Lake Superior

There is nothing like a shipwreck that you would find here in the great lakes. They all are so well preserved thanks to the fresh water and the cool temperatures. I stumbled upon this unnamed shipwreck in Lake Superior, which is still in amazing condition. You can see the bunk bed so well preserved, as well as the port holes that are preserved beautifully.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

