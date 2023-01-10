Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday of 1 to 2 feet, except 3 to 5 feet above 8000 feet. 6 to 16 inches for areas east of highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph across the Sierra ridgetops. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple storms will move through this weekend and early next week. The heaviest snowfall rates and broader impacts are expected today and Monday with a brief lull in intensity on Sunday. Travel will be hazardous, especially today and Monday.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO