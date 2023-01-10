Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, and Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday of 1 to 2 feet, except 3 to 5 feet above 8000 feet. 6 to 16 inches for areas east of highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph across the Sierra ridgetops. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple storms will move through this weekend and early next week. The heaviest snowfall rates and broader impacts are expected today and Monday with a brief lull in intensity on Sunday. Travel will be hazardous, especially today and Monday.
Wind Advisory issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
