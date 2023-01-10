ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Gephardt Daily

Spanish Fork Canyon crash proves fatal

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wreckage was still being cleared from a fatal crash here late Wednesday night that took the life of a female motorist. The collision came just before 8 p.m. up Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said,...
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ksl.com

3 unsheltered people have died on Provo streets this winter. Could a shelter prevent deaths?

PROVO — Heather Hogue has difficulty sleeping at night, especially when temperatures begin to near 20 degrees. Hogue is a part of the Mountainland Continuum of Care, a coalition of organizations in Wasatch, Summit and Utah counties focused on addressing homelessness. As a continuum, the group works to coordinate their efforts and pool resources to better understand the gaps in homeless services.
ksl.com

7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County

ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
buildingsaltlake.com

After a wave of traffic violence, Salt Lake City commits to Vision Zero

NEW FOR 2023: Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member to unlock access to more content, special reports and new features. Become a Member today. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced on Wednesday that the city will join a network that’s committed to implementing best practices that seek to put an end to death and serious injury on city-owned streets.
ksl.com

School bus carrying Westlake girls wrestling team shot at on I-15

AMERICAN FORK — A bus carrying the Westlake High School girls wrestling team was shot at along I-15 on Tuesday evening, with multiple pellets hitting the school bus. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. while the team was on a bus traveling from a meet at Utah Valley University in Orem, back to Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
ksl.com

On demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

SALT LAKE CITY — On demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Angie's List, Uber and DoorDash, or websites like Care.com, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
KSLTV

Provo Airport parking lot floods after heavy rain, snowfall

PROVO, Utah — It’s what many Utahns have been praying for. But even in a drought devastated state, there can be too much water if it shows up in the wrong places. “We would always like it to come in a certain fashion, where it doesn’t create floods,” said Shane Winters, director of public services for Provo City.
