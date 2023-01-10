Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Spanish Fork Canyon crash proves fatal
SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wreckage was still being cleared from a fatal crash here late Wednesday night that took the life of a female motorist. The collision came just before 8 p.m. up Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said,...
Little Cottonwood Canyon closes as avalanche danger looms
Heavy new snow from last night has increased avalanche danger from "moderate" to "high" along the Wasatch Mountain ranges with areas like Little Cottonwood Canyon remaining closed for much of the day Wednesday for avalanche mitigation.
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
kjzz.com
Woman killed after losing control, spinning into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after officials say she lost control which caused her to spin into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened a short time before 8 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 185 on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.
Multiple closures issued due to weather hazards
Recent weather is impacting Utahns Tuesday as multiple closures have been issued.
ksl.com
Teen seriously injured after 4-wheeler struck by pickup in Summit County
ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ksl.com
3 unsheltered people have died on Provo streets this winter. Could a shelter prevent deaths?
PROVO — Heather Hogue has difficulty sleeping at night, especially when temperatures begin to near 20 degrees. Hogue is a part of the Mountainland Continuum of Care, a coalition of organizations in Wasatch, Summit and Utah counties focused on addressing homelessness. As a continuum, the group works to coordinate their efforts and pool resources to better understand the gaps in homeless services.
ksl.com
7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County
ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
buildingsaltlake.com
After a wave of traffic violence, Salt Lake City commits to Vision Zero
NEW FOR 2023: Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member to unlock access to more content, special reports and new features. Become a Member today. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced on Wednesday that the city will join a network that’s committed to implementing best practices that seek to put an end to death and serious injury on city-owned streets.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
ksl.com
School bus carrying Westlake girls wrestling team shot at on I-15
AMERICAN FORK — A bus carrying the Westlake High School girls wrestling team was shot at along I-15 on Tuesday evening, with multiple pellets hitting the school bus. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. while the team was on a bus traveling from a meet at Utah Valley University in Orem, back to Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
ksl.com
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
ksl.com
On demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas
SALT LAKE CITY — On demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Angie's List, Uber and DoorDash, or websites like Care.com, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
KSLTV
Provo Airport parking lot floods after heavy rain, snowfall
PROVO, Utah — It’s what many Utahns have been praying for. But even in a drought devastated state, there can be too much water if it shows up in the wrong places. “We would always like it to come in a certain fashion, where it doesn’t create floods,” said Shane Winters, director of public services for Provo City.
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
