Public art, trees, vehicles damaged during revelry in downtown Athens after Bulldogs win

The revelry in downtown Athens late Monday following the University of Georgia's National Championship win included damage to property along the recently completed Clayton Street improvements and public art.

“I know some of the planted trees were damaged and some signs. All of our information is being funneled over to the SPLOST office,” Athens-Clarke Leisure Services Assistant Director Alex Bond said Tuesday.

Bond said damage is still being assessed, but a large piece of blue pipe art near the Georgia Theater was removed during the celebration. Scenes showing the piece of art being carried over a mass of people was posted on some Facebook sites.

Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett said police did receive reports of damaged property including vehicles, street signs, newly-planted trees and the public art.

Several arrests were also made for various infractions, but Barnett said he didn’t have the details yet.

The public art was the subject of vandalism in early December not long after it was installed as part of the East Clayton Improvements Project. One piece that was installed over a bench was stolen. Authorities felt the vandals considered the piece “hostile architecture” because it prevented someone from lying on the bench.

Then around Christmas, someone went to the Leisure Services office on Old Commerce Road and blocked the entrance door by installing a likeness to the pipe art.

The perpetrators of the vandalisms have not been identified.