Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Patricia Ann Ballou,, notice
LINCOLNVILLE BEACH — Patricia Ann Ballou, 87, widow of Richard Ballou Sr., died at Knox Center For Long Term Care in Rockland, on January 6, 2023. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
penbaypilot.com
Kevin W. Curit, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. A complete obituary will be published later. There will be a Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Camden American Legion Post #30, 91 Pearl Street, Camden. Condolences and...
penbaypilot.com
Frances Adeline Hastings Knight, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Frances Adeline Hastings Knight, 91, passed away December 31, 2022 due to natural causes, surrounded by family in the home she built with her husband and raised her three sons. She was born January 17, 1931 in Camden, to Stirling W. Sr. and Doris Robinson Hastings. Frances...
penbaypilot.com
Barbara Anne Emery, obituary
BELMONT — Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on January 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Area Chamber strengthens its Board of Directors
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members Susan Beemer, of Cornerspring Montessori School, and Erin Merrifield, of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate, have been promoted from within the Board to take on the roles of President and Vice President, respectively. Additionally, Terri Tower, of Camden National Bank, and...
penbaypilot.com
Wales Park Community Garden applications available for 2023 season
BELFAST — Applications are now being accepted for seven plots and table-height beds that will be available to garden at the Wales Park Community Garden in 2023. All Belfast residents are eligible to apply. Winners will be chosen by a lottery drawing held February 15. Plot applications can be found on the Wales Park Community Garden Facebook page, the City of Belfast Parks & Recreation web page, as well as at the City Clerk’s office at Belfast City Hall, 131 Church St.
penbaypilot.com
Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs calls for artists and makers
The Camden Public Library announces an open call for entries for the Annual Harbor Arts and Books Fairs on July 8 – 9, and September 30 – October 1, 2023. “Harbor Arts and Books is a well-attended, long-standing community event, held on the National Historic Landmark grounds of the Camden Public Library in both the summer and fall,” said CPL, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 2-6. Appleton. Randy McKee and Morgan McKee to Richard A. Davis and Glenda L. Davis. Martin Zalud to Austin C. Davis. Camden. One Harbor Square LLC to Our Maine Squeeze LLC. Two Harbor...
penbaypilot.com
2023 Maine Fishermen’s Forum returns to Samoset after pandemic hiatus with seminars, trade show, speakers
ROCKPORT — For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4, 2023. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.
penbaypilot.com
Accused Lincolnville killer will remain in custody pending Harnish bail proceeding
BELFAST — The man accused of murdering his former friend in Lincolnville Jan. 5, will learn if he is eligible for bail at a proceeding scheduled for Feb. 6. Matthew W. Pendleton, 47, was arraigned in Waldo County Superior Court Jan. 10, charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder following the death of Kevin Curit, 47, who reportedly lived with Pendleton at the time of his murder.
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital
ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Hope school committee Jan. 17
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
penbaypilot.com
SAT Prep Matters & Boot Camps with Dr. Mary Smyth - Online this Winter
Belfast, Maine — Preparation for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be the focus of an upcoming online class through the Hutchinson Center this February. SAT Prep Matters, is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT this year. The course will be offered on four consecutive Mondays, from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $250 per session and runs Feb. 6, 13, 27 and Mar. 6, 2023. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website - SAT Prep Matters.
penbaypilot.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
penbaypilot.com
‘Rich People, Poor Countries’ author Caroline Freund to speak at 36th Camden Conference
In a world distressed by a pandemic and a year-long war in Ukraine, what is the future of globalization? International trade guru Caroline Freund, author, scholar, and former World Bank official, will tackle these and related issues as a presenter at the 2023 Camden Conference, February 19-21. Dr. Freund is...
penbaypilot.com
PITCH to host February baseball clinic sessions
WARREN — The PITCH will be hosting a baseball clinic Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 with instructors Mike and Paul MacDonald. Little League players will attend from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Babe Ruth players from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mike is a 2000 graduate of Camden-Rockport...
Comments / 0