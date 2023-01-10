ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

College of the Sequoias roundup: Giants open conference play with wins

By COS Athletics
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
Both College of the Sequoias basketball teams opened Central Valley Conference play last week with victories and continue conference play this week.

Coach Dallas Jensen’s Giants travel to West Hills College Lemoore on Wednesday night, and return home to host Porterville Saturday at 5 p.m.

The COS men extended their winning streak to eight games with wins over Columbia (79-65) and Merced (112-71) to improve to 13-3 for the season. In the latest state rankings poll, Sequoias is ranked 10th in the state and No. 5 in Northern California.

The win over Columbia was notable, in that the Claim Jumpers, ranked 12th in the state, are one of the leading contenders for the CVC crown.

Javohn Garcia scored 43 points in the two wins and Terri Miller had 14 points and 11 rebounds in each game.

COS has now won 12 conference games in a row and 16 of its last 17.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The COS women’s team opened the defense of its conference title by thrashing Merced, one of the expected contenders, 76-56 in the CVC opener. Sequoias is now 15-2 overall.

Geizzle Jones had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead COS.

This week the women will play two games, at West Hills Lemoore Wednesday and then hosting Porterville Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Porter Field House, the first half of a doubleheader.

COS has now won 11 conference games in a row and 15 of its last 16.

In the latest state rankings poll, Sequoias is ranked sixth in the state and No. 4 in Northern California.

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

