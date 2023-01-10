ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Meyer, Roberts named Maine House chairs of key legislative panels

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M34D7_0k9xOxqr00

AUGUSTA, Maine — Local Maine House state Reps. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot, and Tiffany Roberts, D-South Berwick, will serve as House chairs of key legislative policy panels.

Meyer will serve as House chair of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

“As state representative, I work hard to deliver on the promise to improve the lives of my constituents and all the people of Maine,” said Meyer, who is a registered nurse. "The work of the Health and Human Services Committee is central to that endeavor. I am honored to continue our work to ensure that all Mainers can lead healthy, fulfilling lives and provide for themselves and their loved ones."

Meyer has served on the Health and Human Services Committee for the past four years, the last two as House chair. The committee oversees policy regarding MaineCare, mental health services, home- and community-based long-term care, nursing facilities and other issues.

Roberts will return to the Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business Committee. The committee tackles legislation related to economic development, student debt relief, consumer protection, research and development, and occupational licensing. Roberts has served on the committee for four years, two as chair.

“I am honored to again be named chair of this committee,” said Roberts. “I will work hard to find bipartisan solutions and continue our work from the last legislature, to ensure Mainers can have secure jobs, support their families and contribute to their thriving communities.”

Meyer and Roberts were appointed to their respective chair positions by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland.

Both lawmakers are serving their third terms in the Maine House. Meyer represents Eliot and parts of Kittery and South Berwick. Roberts represents part of North Berwick and part of South Berwick.

Information: http://legislature.maine.gov/house/house/Committees.

Comments / 2

Related
mainepublic.org

Maine Gov. Janet Mills unveils $10.3 billion two-year budget

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is proposing a $10.3 billion two-year budget that continues previous investments in public and higher education, as well as an array of housing and health care initiatives. The governor's proposal is nearly $1 billion more than the current baseline budget of roughly $9.4 billion, a figure...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers

So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

So How Did Maine’s Legal Weed Sales Fare in 2022 Compared to 2021?

It only took 4 years for the state to figure it out. Most of you may remember, and if you don't it's because you enjoyed too much of it... But in 2016, Maine initially passed a recreational cannabis law, making it legal to possess certain amounts of cannabis. We'd had a robust, if not slightly comical, medical cannabis program for years leading up to this moment.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
MAINE STATE
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: A Beautiful Maine Cottage That’s Straight Out of a Nancy Meyers Movie

$234 at Airbnb (starting price) It rained the entire time we were in Maine—all three days of it. It was not only our first visit to the state, but also my husband’s birthday weekend. Under any other circumstances, I’d have spent my time standing at the window, glowering up at the sky. But tucked away into the Sparrow’s Nest, I was grateful for my time indoors. If there ever was a spot that made it easy to burrow in and get cozy, this was it.
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property

MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

New Hampshire Vote Tabulation Machine Failed in November Pilot

(TNS) — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday. The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

A New Hampshire Man Was Arrested for the Death of a Maine Man

Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man is charged with murder for the shooting death of a Berwick, Maine man. Berwick Police were called to Katabel Lane shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his head. When officers got to the residence they found Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick severely injured. He was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say an autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, resulting in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the man's death a homicide.
BERWICK, ME
92 Moose

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
MAINE STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
police1.com

Maine State Trooper

++**ATTENTION CERTIFIED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS**++. Due to strong interest, The Maine State Police is once again seeking certified law enforcement officers to join our team for our NEW non-residential certified officer training academy. The program is open to all in state and out of state certified officers and will run from July 10 – September 22, 2023.
MAINE STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy