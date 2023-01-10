ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix to begin new lockbox pilot program to help seniors, adults with disabilities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Next week, Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes for a new pilot program designed to quickly help seniors and adults with disabilities during a fire or medical situation. The lockboxes can be placed outside of a home for emergency access. First responders have a code to open the box, and inside there is a key to get inside the home without breaking down a door. Medical information of the homeowner can be found inside the boxes as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman in her 70s is in the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood. Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix firefighters rushed to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and arrived to find the living room on fire. As search and rescue crews extinguished the flames, they found a woman in her 70s and pulled her from the home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Maryvale neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being shot in a Maryvale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers say the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy