Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
AZFamily
LIVE NOW: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office holding press conference
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to speak about a sensitive topic at the department’s Phoenix headquarters on Wednesday afternoon. The department didn’t say what topic would be discussed. This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for...
AZFamily
DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after deadly crash in Chandler
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
AZFamily
Maricopa County detention officer accused of trying to bring drugs into jail
After Phoenix told businesses and homeowners not to put up signs because of the Super Bowl, one man is taking the city to court. Scanning machines will be installed at Maricopa County jails after a detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in drugs. Taking a look at...
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
AZFamily
Sheriff: Maricopa County detention officer who tried to smuggle meth, fentanyl inside jail arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Wednesday that a detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in about 100 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine into a Phoenix jail. Sheriff Paul Penzone said 26-year-old Andres Salazar, who worked at Lower...
AZFamily
Phoenix to begin new lockbox pilot program to help seniors, adults with disabilities
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Next week, Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes for a new pilot program designed to quickly help seniors and adults with disabilities during a fire or medical situation. The lockboxes can be placed outside of a home for emergency access. First responders have a code to open the box, and inside there is a key to get inside the home without breaking down a door. Medical information of the homeowner can be found inside the boxes as well.
AZFamily
Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman in her 70s is in the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood. Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix firefighters rushed to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and arrived to find the living room on fire. As search and rescue crews extinguished the flames, they found a woman in her 70s and pulled her from the home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Maryvale neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being shot in a Maryvale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers say the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and...
AZFamily
Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
Comments / 0