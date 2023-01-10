ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments

sidney vandercook
3d ago

the only good news would be free internet whith unlimited service. for the disabled and the retired out doing the right thing. stop making unknown people millionaires in helping the down and out

5
Scott Watkins
3d ago

I've tried. Multiple times. And I get an "error, try again later". It's all a scam.

6
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation

State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Help for the working class, retirees, but through different paths

(The Center Square) – Saving money into the pockets of Michigan families and retirees amid high inflation is the goal of tax plans unveiled this week in the Michigan Legislature. Democrats introduced their way a day after Republicans. Both target the paycheck-to-paycheck workers, and seniors who have left the workforce and have a fixed income. On Wednesday, House Republicans introduced a bill aiming to more than triple the earned income...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Who are the Richest Billionaires in Michigan?

MICHIGAN—The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
MICHIGAN STATE
webbikeworld.com

Buell’s Hiring!

Buell’s been busy with a new bike in the pipeline – and naturally, the resurgence of the brand means they need muscle to get the job done. As of now, Michigan-based Buell Motorcycle is looking for the following list of talents to add to their team:. Engineering. Manufacturing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
MICHIGAN STATE

